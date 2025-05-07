Prestige Scientific Appoints Interim Search Leader

May 7, 2025 – Prestige Scientific, an executive search firm serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, has named Emma Wolf as director of interim search. Ms. Wolf is known for her attentive listening, ability to anticipate needs, and authentic approach to relationship-building. Now leading the SME consultant interim and consulting search function practice at Prestige, she is focused on connecting specialized talent with forward-thinking life science organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emma Wolf to the Prestige Scientific team,” said Stephen Provost, managing director and co-founder at Prestige Scientific. “Emma’s operational leadership, deep functional expertise, and strong relationship-driven mindset make her an exceptional addition. Her ability to deliver strategic consultant solutions further strengthens our capabilities and enhances the value we bring to our clients. Emma’s addition reflects Prestige Scientific’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering world-class executive and consultant search services to organizations advancing life-changing therapies.”

With nearly a decade of experience in life sciences recruitment, Ms. Wolf brings a blend of strategic insight, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to impactful partnerships. recruitment career spans executive, contractor, and consultant search within the life sciences, biotech, and pharmaceutical sectors. She has built and scaled contractor and consultant divisions at two previous firms, implementing foundational SOPs and operational processes to support long-term growth. Her functional expertise covers high-impact areas including R&D/preclinical, CMC TechOps, clinical development/operations, and regulatory affairs.

“What drew me to Prestige Scientific was the exceptional caliber of the team and the supportive, high-performance culture,” said Emma. “It’s a place where collaboration, celebrating wins, and delivering outstanding results go hand in hand. I’m honored to join such a talented group and excited to bring that same level of excellence to the consultant function.”

Founded in 2001, Prestige Scientific is an executive search firm that builds innovative leadership teams in life sciences, from discovery through commercial. The firm provides clients with a performance-based hiring system that identifies leaders with past success meeting similar corporate objectives as their own, while overcoming challenges and adhering to critical timelines. Based in Milford, MA, Prestige Scientific has more than 200 pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. The firm has completed 1,000 searches in 20 states and eight countries.

“I’m grateful to work with the Prestige Scientific team and with our clients,” Mr. Provost said. “We get to partner with companies that are finding innovative solutions for patients with debilitating illness, and each search we complete makes an impact on the company by helping them get closer to their goal and help others improve their quality of life. We get to collaborate as a team every day and have fun while we do it!”

“Together we try to create the best possible conditions for success, but that success can only be realized when we are lucky enough to work with great people that come together to work hard and drive forward as one,” said Michael Barros, co-founder and strategic advisor. “I’ve never had the opportunity to work with such amazing people that truly care about the success of their neighbor. For that, I am very grateful. Together we can do so much.”

Past Promotion

Late last year, Prestige Scientific named Vanda Hart to vice president of finance and operations. “Vanda’s exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving our success,” said Stephen Provost, managing director and co-founder. “We look forward to her continued contributions as we embark on our next chapter of growth.”

Leading and Scaling with Talent

Talent has become the cornerstone of value creation in private equity, shaping the success of portfolio companies and driving superior returns. As traditional levers like financial engineering and cost optimization face diminishing returns, private equity firms are increasingly focused on leadership and operational excellence to unlock growth. The role of talent leaders has never been more critical—they are the architects of transformative strategies, aligning people and processes to maximize organizational potential and achieve sustainable scalability.

Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of operating partners, chief talent officers, and executive recruiters at the Harvard Club in New York on May 15, 2025. We will examine the vital role talent professionals play in driving value creation—from shaping investment strategies and operational initiatives to fostering leadership excellence and organizational growth.

In her new leadership role, Ms. Hart continues to bring her extensive experience and strategic insight to oversee finance, human resources, administration, and information technology, while driving the company’s financial planning and operational growth. Ms. Hart, who has been with Prestige Scientific since 2022, was previously head of finance and operations. In her new role as vice president of finance and operations, she will collaborate closely with executive leadership on strategic financial plans, including acquisitions, mergers, and capital-raising initiatives. Ms. Hart will also lead long-term financial planning, budgeting, and scenario analysis to ensure the company remains on a path of sustained profitability and operational efficiency.

Prestige Scientific also recently added Jeff Carleton as director of executive search. With over 17 years of dedicated experience in life sciences executive search, he has a track record of connecting top-tier leaders in senior roles. Mr. Carleton has a background in executive search, most recently serving as the co-founder of BioNorth Recruiting, where he led a team of executive recruiters. His track record includes building relationships with senior leadership and executing on talent acquisition strategies. Prior to his time at BioNorth, Mr. Carleton was an executive recruiter at PharmaLogics, where he played a key role in placing professionals in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media