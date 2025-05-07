Talentor International Adds New Member Firm in Germany

May 7, 2025 – Executive search consortium Talentor International has added Nuremberg, Germany-based executive search, recruitment, and HR consulting firm Righthead as its newest member. “Germany plays a key role in the European talent market, and having a trusted partner in Nuremberg, a city known for its innovation, industry, and central location, is a strategic move for our network, without a doubt,” the consortium said. “But most importantly, having on board Righthead’s exceptional professionals who bring not only a deep understanding of the German market but a strong expertise in recruitment and consulting like Ángeles Lazaro Camunas and Carolin Timmins, gives a lot of value to Talentor.”

Righthead was established in 2007 as a subsidiary company of Sellbytel with headquarters in Nuremberg (Germany) to offer recruitment services as an addition to the service portfolio of BPO to cover the need of clients to hire directly. From 2018 on, they became part of Webhelp Group, an international BPO service provider, and since 2023 part of Concentrix – a global technology and service leader. “As part of this merger, Righthead has gone through a strategic relaunch of the brand, focusing on new clients and professional recruitment,” said Ms. Lazaro Camunas and Ms. Timmins.

“Instead of focusing on niche industries or executive roles, we are proud to cover a broad spectrum of generalist, mid-management, and professional roles,” they said. “This is our response to the overall high demand for qualified professionals in the DACH region. We recruit anything from account and sales management, HR and finance, to administrative roles such as receptionists and back office support.”

“With Righthead’s proven track record and deep market knowledge, we’re excited to expand our presence in Germany and strengthen our ability to connect exceptional talent with forward-thinking companies,” Talentor said.

Founded in 2003, Talentor’s client base spans a range of sectors including digital, IT, medtech, fintech, financial services, and consumer goods. The organization focuses on executive search on an international level, leveraging the local know-how of its partners.

Recent Growth

Talentor recently expanded with the addition of Boomerang in Barcelona, Spain. “At Talentor, we believe that great partnerships drive success. That’s why we’re excited to introduce our new partner in Spain: Boomerang,” the search consortium said. “With a strong track record in executive search and talent solutions, Boomerang brings a fresh, dynamic approach to recruitment—perfectly aligning with Talentor’s global mission.”

“Spain is a vibrant and competitive market, and having the right local expertise is key to helping businesses find top talent,” Talentor said. “Boomerang’s deep industry knowledge, innovative strategies, and philosophy of becoming a key player in any recruitment process as a trusted partner, makes them an ideal addition to our international network.”

Boomerang focuses on finding senior professionals across a range of key business functions, including finance, HR, legal, sales, digital, and IT. These roles span various industries and levels, from mid-level specialists to senior executives.

Related: Talentor International Adds New Member Firm in Mumbai

“Being part of an international network like Talentor allows us to share knowledge, best practices, and industry insights, keeping us at the forefront of recruitment trends,” said Javier Mediavilla, Boomerang’s co-founder. “The ability to leverage a global pool of expertise strengthens our services, enabling us to deliver high-quality, customized solutions and support businesses and professionals with cross-border opportunities. This collaboration with top recruitment experts adds depth to our work and ensures we continue to grow in an ever-evolving industry.”

Talentor also recently added Meijer and Co. in Budapest, Hungary as a member firm. “It truly feels like a family, very connected,” said Thijmen Meijer, founder and CEO of Meijer and Co. “My firm, Meijer and Co. is relatively small, and being part of such a global organization gives us numerous benefits. When Hana Hadzic from Talentor International called me, it immediately felt like this was the kind of family I wanted to be a part of.”

“Being part of an international network like Talentor offers enhanced purchasing power, access to larger tenders, and invaluable knowledge sharing,” Mr. Meijer said. “This collective intelligence fosters innovation, provides insights into global best practices, and helps us navigate diverse markets effectively. By leveraging the network’s shared expertise, we continuously improve our services, stay ahead of industry trends, and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

“In recent years, Hungary has emerged as a dynamic hub for businesses and professionals with a growing focus on sustainability that is reshaping Hungary’s industrial landscape,” Talentor said. “Local companies are increasingly adopting green practices, from renewable energy initiatives to eco-friendly manufacturing processes. And that’s precisely where our new partners from Meijer and Co. can provide their HR and recruiting services.”

“In this industry, we are not selling car tires, but actually dealing with people who have their own opinions and quirks,” Mr. Meijer said. “No shows on an interview, changing expectations, nervous during an interview… This is what makes this job so dynamic and wonderful.”

“We specialize in ESG and sustainability, basically supporting traditional companies in becoming more sustainable through the ESG framework,” said Mr. Meijer. “Furthermore, holistically supporting sustainable companies (renewables, e.g.) with their general talent acquisition. In Central and Eastern Europe, we are the only ones and with Talentor we are aiming to support all its partners with our expertise.”

Related: Talentor International Adds TurningPoint Executive Search to Network

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media