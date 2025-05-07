Shelli Herman and Associates Leading Top Accounting and Finance Role for UniHealth Foundation

May 7, 2025 – Los Angeles-based Shelli Herman and Associates has been retained by UniHealth Foundation to lead in its search for the director of accounting and finance to further its mission and objectives by developing financial strategies and managing a substantial endowment for maximum impact. As the organization’s senior finance executive, the director will report to and collaborate with the president and chief operating officer, act as a foundation officer, and be an integral part of the engaged, cooperative, and efficient executive leadership team.

An experienced accountant will assist this hands-on leader in the department’s daily operations to uphold financial integrity, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. By blending technical skills with effective communication, they will manage the organization’s reporting, internal controls, and investment oversight, and act as a resource for the board of directors, according to the job specification.

The director will demonstrate UniHealth’s unwavering dedication to improving lives through responsive grantmaking. Shelli Herman and Associates noted that this hands-on strategist will thrive in a collaborative and agile environment where everyone contributes, wearing many hats as needed. This leader must embody and demonstrate the utmost integrity and the highest standards of professional conduct to earn the trust of a dedicated and motivated community.

The successful candidate will have at least eight years of progressively senior leadership experience managing finance, accounting, budget, and reporting functions. This collaborative professional will have demonstrated expertise in delivering measurable results in a best-in-class nonprofit, grantmaking, or mission-driven organization; foundation experience is beneficial. The successful candidate will hold a bachelor’s degree, ideally in finance, accounting, or a related field, with a CPA or MBA preferred, or a combination of professional experiences in public accounting, audit, or nonprofit financial management that optimize success in the role.

UniHealth Foundation, an independent private healthcare foundation, is committed to becoming a pace-setter in healthcare philanthropy, supporting innovative activities while provoking and sustaining changes that positively impact health. The foundation prioritizes funding innovative and sustainable programs that serve the most vulnerable populations and those with the greatest need in Southern California and beyond.

Shelli Herman and Associates Inc. serves trailblazing clients across the corporate, non-profit, and higher education sectors. The firm’s long roster of clients includes the Annenberg Foundation; the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation; BENlabs; The Capital Group Companies/American Funds Distributors; City Year, Los Angeles; the Fresno Chaffee Zoo; the Griffith Observatory Foundation; Jewish Family Service LA; Laguna College of Art and Design; Loyola Marymount University; Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium; P.S. ARTS; the Saint Louis Zoo; Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County; the University of California System; the Whitney Museum of American Art; and YWCA Greater Los Angeles.

Shelli Herman, who has more than 25 years of executive recruitment experience, has a strong record of leading searches and building upper management teams for a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies. She has completed senior-level assignments in many industries, including consumer products, healthcare, high technology, and finance, as well as for non-profit, conservation, and cultural organizations. Additionally, she brings an in-depth understanding of the unique cultural environment of academia that was gained while she held significant management positions at the University of Florida and Loyola Marymount University.

Omaha Children’s Museum Search

Shelli Herman and Associates was also recently retained by Omaha Children’s Museum (OCM) to lead in its search for a new CEO. In this moment of promise and potential, Omaha Children’s Museum seeks a CEO to provide strategic and visionary leadership as the organization builds its future. The CEO is accountable for creating optimal conditions for fundraising success in the ongoing capital campaign, ensuring project achievement. Specifically, this advocate will build alignment throughout the organization and serve as a compelling and strategic storyteller, generating excitement among sophisticated donors about various projects and initiatives.

The museum’s connection with Omaha is crucial, and the next leader will utilize existing relationships and work to establish new ones. To enhance community awareness of the museum’s initiatives, the CEO will nurture partnerships with various organizations and individuals to expand impact and improve Omaha’s early childhood educational and enrichment opportunities. This represents a remarkable chance for an experienced and visionary civic leader enthusiastic about educational and economic equity, creative models of impactful learning, and investing in the region’s future.

