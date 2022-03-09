Perrett Laver Names Six Partners

March 9, 2022 – U.K.-based executive search firm Perrett Laver has appointed six new partners. “All are expert at connecting influential organizations with dynamic leaders in their respective sectors,” the firm said. The appointment of the new partners comes after a year that saw extremely strong business performance, with Perrett Laver generating record revenues and continuing to expand the business in areas such as climate, environment and conservation, sport, and higher education.

Natasha Zoltie has been named as partner, climate, environment, and conservation. Leading the firm’s work in climate, sustainability, and conservation, she supports organizations globally as they work to solve the single biggest challenge facing society today. With eight years’ experience at Perrett Laver, Ms. Zoltie was seconded to Clean Air Fund in 2020.

Shivani Smith has been appointed as partner, U.K. non-profits. Having worked in and with the non-profit sector for over 20 years, she has extensive experience in governance, fundraising, research, volunteering, and corporate partnerships. Ms. Smith advises senior executive and board appointments across domestic and international charities and co-chairs the firm’s EDI committee.

Becca Franssen has been named as partner, U.K. higher education. She has experience across a number of sectors including advising on the appointment of senior leaders globally in universities, schools, and charities. Diversity is a particular focus for Dr. Franssen; she is known for using innovative methods, processes, and technology to build diverse fields and to assist organizations in appointing diversity specialists.

Annaliese Renda becomes partner, global operations. Ms. Renda’s role is key in overseeing the firm’s global operations including IT, legal and HR, ensuring all systems are functioning smoothly to enable the business to grow.

Imogen Baird has been named as partner, sport. Since joining Perrett Laver in 2014, she has served a variety of organizations across Perrett Laver’s core practice groups but has focused her career on developing the sports practice. As a former member of the Great Britain karate team, Ms. Baird has used her passion for sports to support dynamic senior leadership appointments and advise on governance, particularly with regards to diversity and inclusion.

Richard Weir has been appointed as partner, Sydney. With special interest in educational innovation, forged through an early career in university teaching, he is passionate about helping to identify the next generation of talent. For the past five years, Mr. Weir has worked with organizations across a range of sectors on the appointment of senior leaders throughout Australia and the wider Asia-Pac region.

“We are delighted to bring Natasha, Shivani, Becca, Annaliese, Imogen, and Richard into our partner group,” said Simon Laver and Dan Perrett, co-founders of Perrett Laver. “This acknowledges the massive contributions they have all made to the success of the business. Importantly, their appointments also position us strongly for future growth as we continue to expand.”

Global Recruiters

Perrett Laver works globally to identify leaders for organizations that are solving the world’s biggest challenges and have extraordinary impact in society. The firm is focused on mission-driven sectors and themes, partnering with organizations in over 60 countries worldwide, across every time zone and through its international team. Perrett Laver has strong internal commitments to diversity, mental health, social mobility, education, and justice.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media