ON Partners Recruits CEO for Welocalize

April 24, 2023 – Baillie Parker of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Paul Carr as the new CEO of Welocalize Inc. in New York City. He succeeds founder Smith Yewell, who has served as the company’s CEO since 1997. Todd Solow, partner at Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), a middle market investment firm that acquired Welocalize in 2015, said: “Like NEP, Paul’s career has been focused on building teams and businesses. He is a proven leader who recognizes the potential of the next generation of language technology. We are confident his expertise will identify new areas of growth for Welocalize, and we look forward to working closely with him to create long-term, sustainable value together.”

Mr. Yewell, who will continue to serve as a member of Welocalize’s board of directors, believes Mr. Carr’s experience driving growth and serving in leadership roles in disruptive industries will accelerate the company’s growth plans and ensure Welocalize’s position at the forefront of industry transformation. “Our transformation over these last few years not only built a company that is in the top ranks of our industry, but a company that can be truly great,” he said. “The path ahead is the vision I’ve been talking about from the very beginning. The only limit is our imagination.”

An experienced leader of growth businesses, Mr. Carr joins Welocalize from Third Bridge, a high growth global leader in institutional investment research. Prior to that, he was president of Axiom Law, a disrupter in the corporate legal industry, where he scaled the business and oversaw a six-fold increase in size.

Mr. Carr explains that he was drawn to Welocalize’s depth of capability in AI-enabled language services, the company culture, and history of cultivating long-term client relationships. As an early adopter of machine translation and language technology, he believes Welocalize is uniquely positioned to help its clients capitalize on recent developments in generative AI. “Recent major developments in language-based, generative AI are clear indicators that the language services and technology industry is in the midst of rapid transformation,” he said. “Welocalize is a tech-enabled company built for this new era of language services.”

Welocalize, founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation, and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named once again to Hunt Scanlon Media’s CleanTech/Sustainability Top 25, HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65, Life Sciences & Healthcare Power 50 and Private Equity Recruiting Power 100 lists.

ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of John Letter as CEO of nView Health, a provider of evidence-based software and solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals. In conjunction with Mr. Letter’s appointment, nView’s previous CEO, Jim Szyperski, will transition into the role of vice president of strategic partnerships. “We are excited to welcome John to nView,” said Dr. Thomas Young, nView founder and chief medical officer. “John’s passion for solving the myriad challenges facing the mental healthcare system today, coupled with his proven leadership in building highly successful teams focused on growth and exceeding customer expectations, make him an outstanding choice to lead our company.”

Mr. Parker focuses on board, C-level, and VP-level placements for leading private equity and venture backed companies. His search experience spans over a decade of work across a range of functions and disciplines for both private and multi-billion-dollar public companies. He has completed over 300 searches for C-level, board, and high-level executive leaders across a range of functions.

Ms. Parker also recently placed Marti Nyman as the new president and CEO of New Wave Design and Verification LLC (New Wave DV), a provider of high-performance digital electronic interface solutions for defense, aerospace, and medical applications. Founder and acting CEO Josh Dirlam will step into the executive chairman role, providing oversight and guidance from a board leadership role.

“Marti has the experience and knowledge to navigate the future for New Wave DV, without losing sight of our core culture or mission,” said Mr. Dirlam. “I’m confident in Marti’s capabilities and depth of experience to accelerate his leadership going forward.” Mr. Nyman previously served in a number of executive leadership roles, including president and CEO of NDC Technologies (acquired by Nordson Corp.), chief growth officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, vice president of business development and commercialization for UnitedHealthcare, as well as leadership roles in a number of Fortune 100 organizations including Best Buy, GE, and ADC Telecommunications.

