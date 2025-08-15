ON Partners Recruits CEO for Power Integrations

August 15, 2025 – ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Jennifer Lloyd as the new CEO of NASDAQ-traded Power Integrations in San Jose, CA. Partners Tim Conti, Mike Lynch, and Cher Murphy led the assignment. She succeeds Balu Balakrishnan, who has served as CEO since 2002. A former member of Power Integrations’ board of directors, Dr. Lloyd has been reappointed to the company’s board. “We are thrilled that Jen Lloyd will be our next CEO,” said Mr. Balakrishnan. Throughout her distinguished career at Analog Devices, she has proven her ability to drive innovation, deliver new products to the market and achieve profitable growth. Her deep knowledge of power products and technologies and her familiarity with our company will allow her to hit the ground running. I am confident that she is the right leader to take Power Integrations to the next level.”

Since 1997, Dr. Lloyd has served in a succession of increasingly senior engineering and business roles at Analog Devices, Inc., a global semiconductor leader. She has led multiple $1B+ businesses spanning various technologies and end markets. Most recently, Dr. Lloyd was corporate vice president leading the company’s multi-market power business unit, responsible for product, strategy and P&L with leadership of a large global team. Prior roles included leadership of Analog’s precision franchise and its healthcare and consumer unit.

Author of numerous technical papers and recipient of eight U.S. patents, Dr. Lloyd has also been active in the IEEE community, having served on the technical program committee for the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), the Custom Integrated Circuits Conference (CICC) and the VLSI Symposia (VLSI).

“I am delighted to join Power Integrations as CEO,” said Dr. Lloyd. “Power Integrations has a unique franchise in high-voltage semiconductors, with strong intellectual property spanning process, design and packaging, as well as strong system-level expertise and a brand that is respected across the power-electronics industry. The company has tremendous growth opportunities in markets like automotive, datacenter, renewable energy, grid modernization and many more. I am excited to lead the team into what I know will be a bright future.”

Power Integrations is an innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Conti, who has worked in executive search for more than 15 years, has completed upwards of 150 C-level and board searches across a range of industries. His focus is on public, private equity, and venture capital organizations. Mr. Conti also serves as a member of the ON Partners executive committee.

Mr. Lynch has over 20 years of experience in the global technology market based in Silicon Valley. He recruits CEO, C-level and board executives in engineering and operationally-driven environments. Mr. Lynch serves traditional sectors that produce physical goods with high technology content (semiconductors, electronic components, capital equipment, additive manufacturing, and higher education / primary research), and sectors that are increasingly turning to cutting edge technologies to drive innovation and differentiation (e.g., renewable energy, autonomous vehicles, aerospace and defense, medical devices). He focuses on public, private, and high-growth companies producing physical assets.

Ms. Murphy specializes in people and talent roles across a wide range of industries including AI & emerging tech, consumer & retail, consumer tech, hardware tech, healthcare & life sciences, industrials, services, software, and more. She has advised leaders on building organizational capability and coached executives on leading effective global teams for clients, including Amazon, Quanta Services, Yamamotoyama, and Activant Capital.

Insurcomm Search

Partners Baillie Parker and Seth Harris, along with consultant Alex Peters of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Kelly Brewer as the new CEO of Insurcomm in Portsmouth, NH. She succeeds Doug Indelicato, who will step into a pivotal role leading Insurcomm’s sales and marketing efforts. “We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Brewer to the Insurcomm team,” said Mr. Indelicato. “Her leadership and vision will be instrumental in guiding Insurcomm through its next phase of growth and innovation. Insurcomm’s success is directly attributed to our customers and the dedication of our employees, which is where I’m excited to focus my energy. This is an exciting time for Insurcomm, and I look forward to working alongside Kelly to continue our momentum.”

Ms. Brewer brings extensive leadership experience and a track record of driving growth and scaling businesses in the construction and technology sectors. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of network strategy and technology at Crown Castle, a Fortune 500 company, where she led the network team responsible for engineering, innovation, and new product development.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media