Slone Partners Appoints President and Partner, Hospitals & Healthcare Delivery Solutions

August 15, 2025 – Life sciences-focused search firm Slone Partners has named Kyle Kinzie as president and partner, hospitals & healthcare delivery solutions. “Kyle Kinzie is a remarkably dynamic and innovative strategic leader with a penchant for driving growth across key business verticals – from healthcare to talent management. I’m impressed with his track record and entrepreneurial mindset,” said Leslie Loveless, co-CEO and managing partner. “He joins our team as we seek out new partnerships and clients to expand our impact in the healthcare delivery space.”

“We are excited to welcome Kyle to Slone Partners as we head toward our second quarter century delivering premier talent to innovative life sciences and healthcare organizations,” said Eric Fink, co-CEO and managing partner. “Kyle brings an infectious energy and spirit to every project he is involved in, and I see this as a tremendous opportunity for him to scale our healthcare delivery practice at a time when organizations across the healthcare spectrum face increasing pressure to secure passionate and visionary leaders.”

Mr. Kinzie brings more than 20 years of diversified experience scaling and generating profit growth for an array of innovative organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. He is recognized as a well-rounded and inspirational cross-functional team leader with a history of expanding the scope and impact of business units in various sectors. Mr. Kinzie most recently served as vice president at Health Carousel, a healthcare staffing and workforce solutions organization. He is recognized for his innovative approach to client engagement with extensive experience spanning private equity, public companies, and founder-led ventures. His past roles include chief revenue officer at Crisp Media Group, SVP at Upswell Marketing, and vice president and partner at First Billing.

In his new role at Slone Partners, Mr. Kinzie will focus on expanding the company’s retained and interim search footprint within the healthcare delivery sector including hospitals, academic health systems, outpatient clinics, and ambulatory care centers. He will further Slone’s efforts to build out this industry, leveraging the firm’s strong foundation of client partner relationships and referrals.

“I’m thrilled to join the outstanding team at Slone Partners,” said Mr. Kinzie. “We have an incredible legacy in life sciences and healthcare, and I’m eager to build on that success by focusing on growth in healthcare delivery—placing visionary leaders in hospitals, health systems, and outpatient organizations. As the industry navigates unprecedented challenges and rapid change, exceptional leadership will be more critical than ever. We have a real opportunity to help organizations strengthen their teams and elevate care across the continuum.”

Past Appointment

Earlier this year, Slone named Mr. Fink as co-CEO and managing partner. “Eric is a tremendously talented business strategist who brings significant industry experience and compelling insights to our organization,” said Adam Slone, founder and chairman. “His efforts to establish Slone Partners as a leader in fractional search are creating new opportunities for our company and our client partners, who are adjusting to shifting market dynamics by forging new hybrid workforce models consisting of both full-time and fractional specialists, expanding capacities at reasonable costs.”

Mr. Fink has nearly 25 years of diversified experience building and scaling teams, capabilities, and companies across various functional areas and stages, evolving global life sciences companies from start-up through mid-cap. Throughout his career, he has served in several operational leadership roles across commercial, human capital, IT, legal, communications, and finance, and has counseled executive teams and boards of directors on enterprise-wide strategy, opportunities, and risks. Prior to joining Slone Partners, Mr. Fink served as COO of ABio-X Holdings, a private Boston-based investment and incubation company.

Slone Partners is a nationally recognized senior-level recruitment provider that specializes in delivering executive, management, and leadership talent for the diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, healthcare information technology, and laboratory testing industries. The firm has offices in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Recently, Slone Partners was included among Hunt Scanlon Media’s “Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms.”

In 2000, Mr. Slone founded Slone Partners and acted as CEO from 2000 to 2016. He remains chairman today. His industry knowledge and extensive contacts have enabled Slone Partners to place thousands of executives and industry professionals. Today, Mr. Slone remains engaged with Slone Partners, with a specific focus in strategy, finance, M&A advisement, and business development in Boston and California.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media