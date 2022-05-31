ON Partners Recruits CEO for Allmark Door 

May 31, 2022 – ON Partners partner Baillie Parker has assisted in the placement of Tom Woodruff as CEO of LLR Partners-backed Allmark Door. “We are excited to welcome Tom to the Allmark family,” said Gilbert Markham, founder of Allmark Door. “Tom brings a strong background in operational and sales excellence as well as a customer-first mentality to the team. We have confidence that Tom, alongside the support of LLR, will help propel the company through its next stage of growth.” Mr. Woodruff has more than 20 years of experience growing companies in the building systems and equipment maintenance services market. He joins Allmark Door from Reedy Industries, where he was chief operating officer. Prior to thar, he served in senior leadership roles at ABM Industries and Honeywell International.

“Andrew and Gilbert Markham have built a strong business, exceptional team, and loyal customer base by delivering high-quality, mission-critical services,” said Mr. Woodruff. “I am honored to join such an incredible organization, and I look forward to supporting Allmark as the provider of choice for customers, employees, and other independent service providers looking for an acquisition partner.”

Founded in 1993, Allmark provides mission-critical repair, maintenance, and replacement services for high-performance industrial doors, pedestrian doors, and loading dock solutions. Allmark combines technical expertise with a high-touch delivery model to act as a strategic partner to customers in the logistics and distribution, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, utilities, transportation, and industrial sectors.

Allmark Door recently received an investment from LLR Partners. The investment will enable Allmark to expand into new markets across the eastern U.S., organically and through strategic acquisitions, while further strengthening its exceptional customer service.

LLR Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. The organization collaborates with its portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations, and buyouts.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Parker focuses on board, C-level, and VP-level placements for leading private equity and venture backed companies. His search experience spans over a decade of work across a range of functions and disciplines for both private and multi-billion-dollar public companies. He has completed over 300 searches for C-level, board, and high-level executive leaders across a range of functions.

Mr. Parker recently placed Mark Petoskey as the new chief revenue officer of Crawford Technologies, a provider of innovative document solutions that streamline, improve, and manage customer communications. “Mark brings an impressive history of success in executive management and sales leadership,” said Ernie Crawford, CEO of Crawford Technologies. “His experience and knowledge of the dynamic industries we serve will be a valuable asset for our clients, as well as the company. We are excited to have him join our team and we look forward to his contributions to Crawford Technologies’ future success.” Mr. Petoskey brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience to Crawford Technologies and will play a central role in leading the company’s continued growth through strategic planning and execution.

