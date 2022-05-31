Isaacson, Miller Seeking President for Tufts University

May 31, 2022 – Tufts University has retained Isaacson, Miller to assist in the search for its next president. John Isaacson is leading the assignment along with Keith Mason. Tufts’ executive search committee will work with Isaacson, Miller, which led the searches that culminated in the selection of presidents Lawrence Bacow in 2001 and Anthony Monaco in 2010. “We are committed to a search that is international in scope and considers candidates from across a broad and diverse spectrum of backgrounds,” the Tufts’ search committee said. Tufts University is a private research university in Massachusetts founded in 1852 as Tufts College by Christian universalists who sought to provide a nonsectarian institution of higher learning. The college offers over 90 undergraduate and 160 graduate programs across 10 schools in the greater Boston area and Talloires, France. It has the country’s oldest graduate school of international relations, the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Mr. Monaco recently announced that he will be stepping down as president of the university next summer. In a message to the community, Peter Dolan, chairman of the board of trustees, offered his “immense appreciation to Tony for his tenure as president of Tufts, during which he continues to lead the university to unprecedented heights as an institution of great renown and excellence while fostering a truly diverse and inclusive community.”

A nationally recognized search firm focused on recruiting transformational leaders for mission-driven organizations, Isaacson, Miller has conducted thousands of placements over more than three decades. More than half of the firm’s work has been in academia, involving university presidents, college chancellors, and deans. The firm has filled top leadership posts at Wellesley College, Washington State University, Miami University, Howard University, Bowdoin College, Dartmouth, NYU, Virginia State University, and the University of North Carolina, among others.

Veteran Recruiters

Mr. Isaacson, the firm’s chair, founded Isaacson, Miller in 1982. He has led searches in many areas of the firm’s practice. Mr. Isaacson has helped the firm develop its cumulative knowledge of the craft of search and has attended, with increasing interest, to the missionary purposes of institutions, the political and economic disciplines of specialized markets, and the emotional and intellectual learnings that leaders acquire in a committed working life.

Wharton School Taps Isaacson, Miller to Find Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Isaacson, Miller has been enlisted to find a chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Keight Tucker Kennedy is leading the assignment, with Tiffany Weber and Kelly McLaughlin. “The inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer will use a data-informed approach to provide school-wide leadership and support in pursuit of Wharton’s core values of fostering a culture that is adept at supporting and leveraging differences within our community; utilizing fair and transparent practices that foster equitable decision making and outcomes; promoting dignity and respect across and among all constituents (e.g. students, staff, faculty); and fostering opportunities to contribute to diversity, equity and inclusion through Wharton’s research, teaching and community engagement,” said the Boston-based search firm.

Mr. Isaacson has conducted presidential searches for the following institutions: Amherst College, Bowdoin College, Brown University, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Howard University, New York University, Northwestern University, the University of Massachusetts Boston, the University of Missouri System, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Rhode Island, the University of Southern California, the University of Virginia, Washington University in St. Louis, Tufts University, the University of California System, the University of North Carolina System, and Williams College.

Mr. Mason, who joined Isaacson, Miller as an associate in 2018, has partnered with a diverse array of colleges and universities on their senior leadership searches. His notable placements include the presidents of Bentley University, Purchase College (SUNY), Kansas City Art Institute, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. He has also placed individuals in roles like executive vice president and provost of Cleveland Institute of Music, vice president for academic affairs of Minneapolis College of Art and Design, dean of the College of Fine Arts of Carnegie Mellon University, and vice president and dean of admission and financial aid of Wesleyan University.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Mason worked in a number of student-facing roles at Harvard College, including in the Office of Bisexual, Gay, Lesbian, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning (BGLTQ) Student Life, the Student Organization Center at Hilles, and the Women’s Center.

Related: Isaacson, Miller Selected to Find New Provost for Dartmouth College

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media