ON Partners Places Chief Revenue Officer for LastPass

August 25, 2022 – Partners Aaron Clark and Tindall (Sewall) Hein of ON Partners have helped to place Amy Appleyard as the new chief revenue officer of Boston-based LastPass, which provides password and identity management solutions. A cybersecurity sales veteran, Ms. Appleyard will be responsible for leading key priorities across revenue-related functions, continuing to bolster global sales performance and contributing to customer satisfaction.

“Amy has a proven track record of unifying the customer journey across all inside and outside sales avenues while improving the customer experience,” said Karim Toubba, CEO at LastPass. “Based on her experience in driving high-growth sales organizations combined with her passionate advocacy for diversity in sales and leadership teams, Amy will play an essential role at LastPass. We look forward to her contributions in elevating our brand and supporting our continued growth.”

Ms. Appleyard has held key roles in several cybersecurity companies, serving as senior vice president of global sales for malwarebytes and vice president of sales for the commercial division of VMware Carbon Black. Additionally, she held vice president of sales roles at GoTo, formerly LogMeIn, first for the identity and access management business unit, where she was responsible for the LastPass go-to-market organization, and then for the communications and collaboration line of business.

“In this new role, I’m excited to work with LastPass’ seasoned leadership team to accelerate global growth and streamline solutions for our customers,” said Ms. Appleyard. “With the cybersecurity industry rapidly changing, LastPass continues to elevate its offerings and adapt to new customer needs, and I’m committed to our mission of delivering digital security for all.”

Online Protection

Founded in 2008, LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps more than 33 million registered users organize and protect their online lives. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass Business gives control to IT and frictionless access to 100,000 businesses.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Clark focuses on executive level sales and go to market searches. He serves VC-backed growth companies, private equity firms, and large, global organizations. Mr. Clark specializes on industries such as enterprise software, tech-enabled business services, SaaS, internet, and information services.

Ms. Hein builds executive leadership teams at growth equity, private equity, and Fortune 500 companies. She serves a range of positions across CEO, operating partner, and VP-level executive roles with strong focus on diversity placements with a concentration on industrial and technology sectors.

A Previous Assignment

Earlier this year, ON Partners’ Baillie Parker placed Mark Petoskey as chief revenue officer of Crawford Technologies, a provider of innovative document solutions that streamline, improve, and manage customer communications. Mr. Petoskey brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience to Crawford Technologies and was expected to play a central role in leading the company’s continued growth through strategic planning and execution.

Prior to joining Crawford, Mr. Petoskey was vice president of sales at M-Files Inc., where he was responsible for direct sales, channel sales, sales engineering, and business development across the North American market. He also has held a variety of executive management and sales leadership positions guiding marketing, channel sales, and direct sales for Fortune 500 corporations and early-stage technology companies.

“Mark brings an impressive history of success in executive management and sales leadership,” said Ernie Crawford, chief executive officer of Crawford Technologies. “His experience and knowledge of the dynamic industries we serve will be a valuable asset for our clients, as well as the company. We are excited to have him join our team and we look forward to his contributions to Crawford Technologies’ future success.”.

Crawford Technologies develops solutions that help enterprises optimize and improve the secure and accessible delivery, storage and presentment of their customer communications. A global provider of products and services with over 1,800 customers on six continents, Crawford Technologies enables some of the world’s largest banks, insurers, healthcare providers, utilities, and print services companies to reduce costs, simplify processes and streamline mission-critical communications across all channels and in all formats.

