NPAworldwide Adds 28 New Member Firms
August 25, 2022 – Member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide has added 28 new recruitment firms to its membership base. The latest members are from countries all over the world, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, and the U.K. “The second quarter was an excellent period for us as we continue to expand our reach and provide our members with even more value,” said Dave Nerz, president of NPAworldwide. “Our new members come from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries which only strengthens our global community.”
New Member Firms
- MPA Companies, Cleveland. Nationwide recruiting projects for candidates in R&D, engineering, manufacturing, operations, supply chain, and technical sales in the automotive, rubber, plastics, polymer, chemicals, glass, ceramics, and medical devices and metalworking industries.
- Denham and Steele, Casper, WY. Specializing in the life sciences industry.
- DoubleBack Consulting, Fairfield, CT. Dedicated to procuring top tier sales and operations talent.
- Connect Resources Global Consultancy, New York City. Focus is in the area of internet of things (IOT), such as networking equipment, E-commerce, fintech, E-health, mobile advertising technology, etc. for mid- to executive-level positions.
- iSphere, Houston, TX. Information technology staffing company that provides direct-hire, contract, contract-for-hire, and managed IT consulting services.
- match recruitment, Jakarta, Indonesia. Providing recruitment services in the areas of accounting/financial services, agribusiness, apparel/textile/retail, biomedical/pharmaceutical/medical device, cross-industry functions, cybersecurity, engineering/operations/manufacturing, fintech, healthcare, legal, and renewable energy technology.
- Dawn Staffing Solutions, Toronto. Manufacturing, engineering, and technology recruitment across Canada.
- Luvo, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Luvo is a software testing consultancy (Luvo Testing) and IT recruitment (Luvo Talent) that operates mainly in Australia and India.
- Nielsen Associates, New York City. Experienced in placing talent in human resources.
- Primed Talent, London. Specialists in recruitment, training, content development, and digital/IT services and consulting.
- Royalty Staffing, San Diego, CA. Hospitality, medical, and IT staffing.
- Metatron Consultants, Albuquerque, NM. Specialists in tech recruiting
- E Kay Consulting, Hantsport, Nova Scotia. Areas of focus include accounting/financial services, agribusiness, banking, biomedical/pharmaceutical/medical device, engineering/operations/manufacturing, fintech, healthcare, and technology.
- Penmac Executive Search, Springfield, MO. Specialists in commercial and light industrial trades, with most business coming from manufacturing and distribution.
- VisionTEK Global Services, Chicago. IT recruiting company focused on cloud and cybersecurity.
- H2 Technology & Financial Solutions, Kansas City, MO. Providing IT/digital currency delivery services to all vertical sectors.
- Perfect Placement Recruiting, Atlanta. Boutique recruiting firm specializing in remote positions, with a further specialization in remote payroll/HR and accounting/finance positions.
- Gables Search Group, Cleveland. Manufacturing jobs in all areas such as engineers, production, office staff, some shop floor, etc. with additional focus in information technology, sales and marketing, legal, healthcare, construction, and accounting and finance.
- UpShot Recruiting, Terre Haute, IN. Specialty is executive search and placement for sales, marketing and supply chain roles with clients in the consumer goods industry.
- CPC & Associates, St. George, UT. Specialists in the oil refining and petrochemical industries.
- R-1 Consultants, New York City. IT recruitment.
- Asia Business Consulting Co., Tokyo. Executive search in a wide range of industries such as IT, pharmaceutical, finance, automotive, and electric.
- Ibryo, Atlanta. Salaried roles in manufacturing plants, such as plant managers, operations, maintenance, engineering, production, and EH&S.
- The Boland Group, Baltimore, MD. Focus is C-level and VP L-level searches for community-based, mission driven non-profits.
- Recruitment 4 U, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Specialties include building and construction, manufacturing, FMCG. and executive management space.
- Professions, Inc., Cincinnati, OH. Areas of specialization include civil/environmental engineering consulting, financial services (financial advisors/brokerage), automotive (tier I, tier II), food and beverage manufacturing, packaging manufacturing and distribution (sales, manufacturing, and engineering), design engineering, building products, and banking
- Talent Hubble, Lincoln, NE. Leading recruitment solutions provider for tech start-ups.
- Total Placement Staffing, Waco, TX. Focus is light industrial and manufacturing.
Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments