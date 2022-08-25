NPAworldwide Adds 28 New Member Firms

August 25, 2022 – Member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide has added 28 new recruitment firms to its membership base. The latest members are from countries all over the world, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, and the U.K. “The second quarter was an excellent period for us as we continue to expand our reach and provide our members with even more value,” said Dave Nerz, president of NPAworldwide. “Our new members come from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries which only strengthens our global community.”

New Member Firms

MPA Companies, Cleveland. Nationwide recruiting projects for candidates in R&D, engineering, manufacturing, operations, supply chain, and technical sales in the automotive, rubber, plastics, polymer, chemicals, glass, ceramics, and medical devices and metalworking industries.

Denham and Steele, Casper, WY. Specializing in the life sciences industry.

DoubleBack Consulting, Fairfield, CT. Dedicated to procuring top tier sales and operations talent.

Connect Resources Global Consultancy, New York City. Focus is in the area of internet of things (IOT), such as networking equipment, E-commerce, fintech, E-health, mobile advertising technology, etc. for mid- to executive-level positions.

