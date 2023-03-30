ON Partners Places Chief Marketing Officer for ETQ

March 30, 2023 – Executive search firm ON Partners recently helped to place Maureen Pienta as the new chief marketing officer for ETQ, a provider of quality, EHS, and compliance management software in Burlington, MA. Ms. Pienta is responsible for all aspects of marketing strategy, planning, and execution at ETQ. Partner Lenny Vairo spearheaded the assignment for the search firm.

Ms. Pienta brings strong strategy and market development experience along with deep expertise in demand generation to her new role. She is especially skilled at maximizing the marketing and sales dynamic to increase sales productivity.

She has over 20 years of marketing leadership experience at companies including Berkshire Gray, Bright Horizons, and Mimecast. She joins ETQ from ProcessMAP where she served as senior vice president, marketing. Ms. Pienta holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Stonehill College.

Customers Worldwide

ETQ, part of Hexagon AB , was founded in 1992. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, rely on ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty, and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. The company has main offices in the U.S. and Europe.

Stockholm-based Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software, and autonomous solutions. The company has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2 billion EUR.

Top-Ranked Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis, MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners is one of the fastest growing search firms and this year is ranked as one of the Top 20 recruiting platforms in the nation by Hunt Scanlon Media.

Mr. Vairo has 25-plus years in retained executive search recruiting CEO, C-level, and senior executives across a range of industry sectors including technology and enterprise, industrial, and life sciences. He has experience in private equity and public companies.

Related: ON Partners Recruits CEO for New Wave Design and Verification

Recently, ON Partners and Mr. Vairo helped recruit Risa Sparks as the new chief financial officer of ETQ. She succeeds Rick Russo who played a major role in the company’s private-equity backed growth, ultimately leading to ETQ’s acquisition by Hexagon AB last April. In her new position, Ms. Sparks is responsible for ETQ’s finance, accounting, legal, and IT/business operations/security, as well as quality and compliance functions.

Strong Experience

Ms. Sparks brings more than 20 years of leadership and global experience in finance, business operations, investment strategy, and mergers and acquisitions, as well as enterprise SaaS software growth models. She was most recently SVP of strategic finance and accounting at Panorama Education, a SaaS education software firm. There, Ms. Sparks led the financial planning and analysis team, accounting, and corporate development activities.

ON Partners Recruits CHRO for Creation Technologies

ON Partners’ Lenny Vairo recently helped recruit Karoline Lariviere as the new chief human resources officer of Creation Technologies, a Boston-based end-to-end, scalable global electronic manufacturing services provider. “We are delighted to welcome a highly experienced leader like Karoline to Creation,” said Stephen P. DeFalco, chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies. “Her expertise in business transformation, growth plans, retention, culture, and change management will be extremely beneficial to the company.”

Previously, she was vice president, M&A integration at Everbridge, a SaaS-based enterprise safety software firm, where she built and led a global department and managed the integration and value creation for several key acquisitions comprising more than $400 million of transaction value. She also held strategic finance positions with global firms such as edX, SunEdison, Chevron, and Intel.

In January, ON Partners placed Vick Vaishnavi as CEO of ETQ. Mr. Vaishnavi previously served as SVP and general manager of the global critical event management (CEM) business at Everbridge, a global enterprise SaaS company. In that role, he led the company’s CEM business that included enterprise risk, smart security, and digital operations lines, which he grew from incubation stages to more than $100 million in recurring revenue, with contributions from North America and global international markets.

Related: ON Partners Recruits Chief People Officer for O’Reilly Media

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media