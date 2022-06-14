Odgers Berndtson Seeks CEO for U.S. Green Building Council and Green Building Certification Institute

June 14, 2022 – Odgers Berndtson has been enlisted to find the next president and chief executive officer for the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the Green Building Certification Institute (GBCI) in Washington, D.C. Partner Tonya Muse, who serves on the search firm’s association, corporate affairs, and not-for-profit practices is leading the assignment.

“USGBC and GBCI are seeking an inspiring, thoughtful, growth-oriented president and CEO to lead the organization’s mission to transform the way buildings are designed, built, and operated, and to create environmentally and socially responsible communities,” said Odgers Berndtson. “USGBC and GBCI seek a pragmatic visionary who can establish a strategic vision for the future of these organizations and lead a staff of 322 individuals who are dedicated to the

green building movement.”

The next leader of USGBC and GBCI will be expected to articulate a compelling vision for the organizations that inspires action and impact, said the search firm. The president and CEO must also collaborate with the board of directors to define a future vision and support strategic plans that advance the mission. He or she will also work with the board to drive targeted strategy for global and domestic markets customized to respond to local priorities and contexts.

The individual is expected to deliver on USGBC’s global, domestic, and local role as a force for transformation. He or she will also act as chief spokesperson for the organization and present a highly visible public face of the organization to a

diverse and global set of stakeholders.

Driving Change

“The ideal candidate will be a forward-thinking, diplomatic, and positive leader with a demonstrated commitment and passion to driving change in the green building community,” said Odgers Berndtson. This person must also have a sophisticated understanding of the global green and building community with insights and relationships internationally.

The president and CEO will be expected to operate with transparency, sound judgement, and integrity, said the search firm. He or she must be experienced and skilled in working with a board of directors and multiple stakeholders, both internal and external. It is essential that the leader possess high level strategic thinking and planning capability and be a humble, empathetic, and engaging influencer.

Candidates should have experience mentoring and developing a team. They must also possess the ability to demonstrate commitment to environmentally friendly solutions. It is also essential that they have established relationships within Washington, and the green and building communities.

Prospects must also have 15-plus years of experience in the global sustainability movement; ESG experience is preferred. They should also have at least 10 years’ experience in a senior leadership role; prior experience as a chief staff executive is a plus. An advanced degree in business or another relevant field is also a plus.

A Sustainable Future

Founded in 1993, the U.S. Green Building Council is committed to a sustainable, prosperous future through Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the leading program for green buildings and communities worldwide. Its vision is that buildings and communities will regenerate and sustain the health and vitality of all life within a generation. The non-profit’s mission is to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built, and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life. The organization is a diverse group of builders and environmentalists, corporations, and non-profits,

Green Business Certification Inc. was founded in 2008 with the support of the U.S. USGBC to provide independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the LEED green building rating system. Today, GBCI is the only certification and credentialing body within the green business and sustainability industry to exclusively administer project certifications and professional credentials of LEED, EDGE, PEER, WELL, SITES, Parksmart, and TRUE Zero Waste.

The USGBC and GBCI are jointly headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in China, Germany, and India, with additional subsidiaries in India, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

A Fast-Growing Search Firm

Odgers Berndtson delivers executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to organizations globally. The firm’s 250-plus partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and has been one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. It now ranks No. 12 on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters ranking. Odgers Berndtson has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Ms. Muse joined Odgers Berndtson last year. She was previously executive director of the Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), overseeing the leadership, direction, and management of more than 250 trade association members. Prior to joining NAM, Ms. Muse was director of membership for the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital. Before that, she spent 17 years with the Envelope Manufacturers Association (EMA) serving as senior vice president and executive director of the EMA Foundation for Paper-Based Communications.

