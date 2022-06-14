AMP Executive Search Launches

June 14, 2022 – Adaptive Medical Partners, a physician recruiting firm based in Irving, TX, has launched a new division specializing in healthcare executive search. The new division, AMP Executive Search, will be led by Steve Korinek, managing director. Mr. Korinek, along with Robert Pondrom and their team will focus on recruiting talent among C-suite roles for healthcare administration and leadership, such as CEO, CFO, and COO, and other key executive roles at VP level, director level, or above.

“We’ve completed executive searches for our partners and clients over the past 10 years, on an à la carte basis, and with the growing market demand, we feel that it’s the right time to dedicate the resources to officially launch AMP Executive Search as its own vertical of the AMP brand,” said David Fontenot, president and CEO of Adaptive Medical Partners. “While there has been an intense focus on clinicians the past couple of years, and rightfully so, the healthcare industry’s immense challenges have also been shouldered by the executives and administrators. Healthcare leaders were faced with immensely stressful decisions and difficult obstacles, and we now aim to help these unsung heroes of healthcare progress to achieve their future success and goals too.”

“Steve Korinek and Bob Pondrom bring a wealth of experience in healthcare recruiting and executive search to the new division, and we look forward to providing this much-needed, highly specialized service to our clients nationwide,” Mr. Fontenot said.

AMP’s new executive search division is timely, as 2022 has been a year of intense market demand for talent, and healthcare executive attrition has increased to unprecedented levels. While turnover rates for hospital CEOs remained steady at around 16 percent during the pandemic of 2020-2021, turnover rates for 2022 are on track to nearly double that rate of previous years, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

Cielo Launches Executive Search Practice

Cielo, a strategic recruitment process outsourcing firm, is bringing its executive search experts into a global practice under the Cielo brand. Craig Pointon, who has led executive recruiting for the Middle East and Africa region since 2007, will now become Cielo’s executive vice president and global head of executive search.

“It has become increasingly apparent in recent years that the executive search industry hasn’t evolved at the pace of the rest of the recruitment industry,” Mr. Pointon said. “The traditional standard of waiting six weeks for a shortlist of qualified candidates should not be accepted in today’s world of advanced technology. It is our aim at Cielo to demystify executive search and help our clients measure ROI from their executive search partnership.”

“As hospital CEO exits have nearly doubled this year, many of our clients have come to us for assistance with CEO recruitment and other executive leadership needs, so it makes sense for us to devote the resources to this important niche within healthcare recruiting at this time,” said Mr. Korinek.

Helping Healthcare Employers

Established in 2010, AMP has historically focused on providing recruiting services to help healthcare employers hire physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Health systems and hospitals across the country partner with AMP to obtain clinical talent that meets the unique needs of their system and their patients. From small private groups to rural access hospitals, FQHCs, regional hospitals, large multi-specialty groups, to major health systems, Adaptive Medical Partners has helped hundreds of organizations find talent.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media