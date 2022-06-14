BarkerGilmore Recruits General Counsel for Rye Development

June 14, 2022 – Boutique search firm BarkerGilmore, which specializes in building corporate legal and compliance teams, has assisted in the recruitment of John Seymour as the new general counsel of Rye Development. The search was led by John Gilmore, co-founder and managing partner, and Stephen Bell, senior director. “John hit the ground running. We have already given him substantial work, and on each project, he has been knowledgeable, resourceful, and great to work with,” said Paul Jacob, CEO of Rye. “BarkerGilmore delivered a solid group of candidates. He is a key addition to the leadership team.”

Mr. Seymour has more than two decades of executive experience in the energy industry. He has a background representing project sponsors and utilities in the development, construction, financing, acquisition, disposition, and restructuring of electric generation facilities (wind, solar, biomass, gas, and other), mines, and other infrastructure facilities involving the negotiation of development agreements, purchase and sale agreements, construction and equipment supply contracts, power purchase agreements, and plant operation and maintenance agreements. Mr. Seymour brings a vast knowledge of managing borrowers and lenders in connection with revolving loan facilities, term loan facilities, acquisition financings, leveraged lending, asset-based financings, equipment leases, and letters of credit.

Prior to joining Rye, Mr. Seymour was a partner in the finance and restructuring department at Dorsey & Whitney and co-head of the firm’s electric industry sub-group. In his career, Mr. Seymour has led or supported the acquisition or development of over 6,000 MW of energy projects.

Rye Development is a U.S. hydropower developer with a current pipeline of over 22 projects in eight states. Its development of new hydropower on existing dams, in conjunction with financing partner, the Climate Adaptive Infrastructure Fund, and their development of new closed-loop pumped storage demonstrate Rye’s commitment to the responsible development of untapped hydropower resources while maintaining rivers’ balance of environmental and commercial requirements. Rye brings communities around the country substantial infrastructure, job creation, and a local source of renewable, non-consumptive energy.

BarkerGilmore is a boutique firm specializing in executive search and selection in law and compliance. With a network of advisors and recruiters spanning the U.S., BarkerGilmore consistently places talent at leading consumer, energy, financial, healthcare, industrial, and technology companies.

The legal and compliance market is booming. The number of in-house lawyers and law firm partners with aspirations of becoming a general counsel is at an all-time high. Unfortunately, landing the position is a challenge. Every search has specific criteria established by the executive leadership team and board which must be met. Some of the criteria could include specific industry experience or business knowledge, a background in public company securities and governance, as well as expertise in regulatory, compliance, litigation, M&A, employment/labor law, intellectual property, government relations, leadership, career track record, law firm training, law school ranking, and the list goes on, according to Robert Barker, co-founder and managing partner of BarkerGilmore, which specializes in building corporate legal and compliance teams.

“Keep in mind cultural fit and soft skills which cannot be found on the resume are equally important,” he said. “And diversity can play a major factor in the CEO and board’s final decision. Most are using the general counsel position as a means of adding diversity to the executive leadership team,” he added. The demand for excellence is understandable as the general counsel plays such a critical role. One wrong answer or move during the interview process can lead to immediate disqualification. “Even after an offer is made, any red flag demonstrating a lack of judgment or ethics discovered during the background investigation will lead to a retraction,” said Mr. Barker.

Mr. Gilmore Gilmore has over 30 years of executive search experience. He has developed trusted relationships with general counsel and C-suite leaders across the country. With a profound institutional understanding of how in-house legal and compliance departments function most effectively, Mr. Gilmore has earned a reputation as one of the top executive search consultants for general counsel and chief compliance officer placements.

Mr. Bell specializes in recruitment of senior legal and compliance executives. His background in psychology gives him a thought-provoking view on what drives individuals, as well as how to form an effective and successful team. Mr. Bell focuses on highly regulated industries such as life sciences, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. He has placed the U.S. head of operational risk and SVP of risk for a Fortune 100 international banking corporation, the VP of compliance and audit with a national healthcare leader, and the chief compliance officer for an international healthcare services organization.

