Odgers Berndtson Names Head of U.S. Collegiate Sports Practice

April 27, 2022 – Odgers Berndtson has appointed Dan McHale as a partner and head of U.S. collegiate sports practice. “We are thrilled to add Dan to our growing sport and entertainment practice,” said Drew Cloud, head of Odgers Berndtson U.S. sport and entertainment practice. “Dan is a great example of how we are building a team of relatable consultants that can support our clients with unique insights and understanding of their needs. Dan’s experience combined with Odgers Berndtson’s search leadership creates an incredible advantage for our clients and our firm.”

Mr. McHale joins the firm after a career as an NCAA Division 1 college basketball coach. He spent 25 years leading and supporting coaching teams at top tier universities, including University of Louisville, Iona College, Seton Hall University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of New Mexico. During his coaching career, he was one of the youngest Division 1 head coaches in the country while he led the team at Eastern Kentucky University. Mr. McHale also was a part of a University of Kentucky national championship team and participated in four NCAA tournament teams and three Southeastern Conference championships.

In his new role with Odgers Berndtson, Mr. McHale will work with coaches and administrators to secure top coaching talent in the country. He will also work closely with the practice’s leadership to continue to expand the firm’s presence in the sports and entertainment industry.

“In my conversations with the team at Odgers Berndtson, it quickly became clear that we shared a vision for using practical industry experience to help clients be successful,” said Mr. McHale. “I am excited to draw on my coaching experiences and deep relationships to help the firm and our clients succeed.”

Related: Odgers Berndtson Launches Health and Wellness Recruiting Practice

Odgers Berndtson delivers executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to organizations globally. The firm’s 250-plus partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and has been one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. It now ranks No. 12 on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters ranking. Odgers Berndtson has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Recent Appointments

Odgers Berndtson recently named Conrad Woody, partner and leader of the firm’s association and corporate affairs practice, as head of its Washington, D.C., office. “Today, organizations are held to a very high standard of transparency, constant communication and managing public reputation,” said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S. “We are well positioned in D.C. to pinpoint and place leaders with the global experience and political savvy to be successful in high-pressure corporate affairs roles, and I look forward to Conrad’s leadership to elevate our presence in Washington and the broader Mid-Atlantic market.”

Odgers Berndtson also appointed Coleen Howard as a partner in the asset, wealth and alternative investments sector of the firm’s financial services practice based in Boston. “Coleen is uniquely positioned to recruit C-suite executives, senior leaders and board members through her experience working for major Wall Street firms including her nearly five years with State Street Global Advisors leading their talent acquisition efforts and goals,” Mr. Potter said. An experienced financial services executive with a 20-year Wall Street career working for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNY Mellon and Fidelity Investments, Ms. Howard joined Odgers Berndtson from State Street Global Advisors where she was vice president of talent acquisition. She currently serves on the educational committee of 100 Women in Finance which she has been a member of for more than seven years.

Related: Odgers Berndtson Launches Health and Wellness Recruiting Practice

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media