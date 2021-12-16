NGS Global Americas Goes Carbon Neutral 

More organizations around the world are stepping up to do their part in becoming truly sustainable global organizations. Now an executive search firm has joined in the effort, adopting principles and practices to reduce carbon emission. We go inside the effort with David Nosal, Steve Lavelle, and Chris Beaugrand.

December 16, 2021 – An increasing number of businesses are claiming to be carbon neutral. They recognize that the achievement can play a key part of their sustainability and corporate and social responsibility (CSR) strategy while enabling them to contribute to the fight against global climate change. They also realize that individuals and corporate customers prefer to buy products and service from environmentally conscious suppliers.

NGS Global Americas has announced that it has achieved carbon neutral status, the first search firm to do so. A comprehensive measurement of sources of carbon emissions such as business travel and external service providers has allowed NGS to not only offset past emissions, said the firm, but to make more sustainable choices for the future. The effort, spearheaded by Steve Lavelle of NGS Global U.K., has already led to direct investment in renewable energy sources and reforestation projects, as well as a comprehensive review of all key service providers.

“Through this important initiative, driven by the insight and vision of Steve Lavelle, managing partner of our London office, we will do our part to become a truly sustainable global organization,” said David Nosal, chairman and managing partner of NGS Global. “While we do not have a large carbon footprint, finding ways to reduce it even further is a worthwhile goal. Throughout our 34 offices, efforts are underway to adopt principles and practices to reduce carbon emission, including evaluating our suppliers based on their carbon emission status and making direct investments into renewable energy projects for our offices.”

Carbon neutral – or net zero carbon – is a term used to describe the state of an entity (such as a company, service, product, or event), where the carbon emissions caused by them have been balanced out by funding an equivalent amount of carbon savings elsewhere in the world.

Funding Renewable Energy Projects

These savings are generated through helping to fund renewable energy projects and energy efficiency projects, many of which bring additional social and community benefits in developing countries as well as reducing greenhouse gases.

NGS Global will continue to find ways to reduce our carbon footprint across the globe and to offset any emission that can’t be avoided, said the firm. “2020 showed us all that it’s possible to rethink key parts of our business operations and come out stronger for it, and this carbon-neutral initiative is a great part of that,” said Chris Beaugrand, chief operations officer for NGS Global Americas.

“Steve has communicated to all partners globally the importance of trying to become carbon neutral and each region is philosophically in alignment that we would like to get to that point as quickly as possible,” Mr. Nosal said. “He has opened my eyes up personally to what it is that each individual as well as company, whether you are small, medium, or large, public or private, can do to both cut their own emissions and also what we can do to offset emission with any number of global initiatives.”

“Whether it’s planting trees, building renewable energy generation, methane gas capture or carbon sequestration, each one of us can contribute to solutions for this significant challenge that the world is faced with today,” Mr. Nosal says. “As a global search organization, the commitment that we are making through the efforts of Steve and the other leaders in all regions, is something that we believe that we can take pride in on behalf of future generations.”

With offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, NGS Global boasts a consultant team with expertise and broad networks in a variety of industries and functional areas.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media