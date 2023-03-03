N2Growth Unveils Board Effectiveness Solution

March 3, 2023 – N2Growth, a Philadelphia-based management consulting and executive search firm, has launched its new Board Effectiveness Solution, which will be led by head of leadership development and assessment Jim Hotaling. “The solution provides fresh insights that drive tangible outcomes year over year for board chairs and their boards,” the search firm said. “We see board chairs using these insights and comparisons to take immediate action and quickly see results in board performance,” said Mr. Hotaling. “This solution, coupled with our leadership expertise, supports the creation of greater board effectiveness and overall performance in ways we haven’t seen historically.”

The N2Growth effective boards framework is a peer-reviewed solution based on academic research and offers building blocks for enhancing board effectiveness. “All board chairs should be advancing governance in this way as it is their greatest opportunity to take a forward-thinking approach and future-proof their organizations,” said Kelli Vukelic, CEO of N2Growth.

All board directors will receive secure access to N2Growth’s cloud-based board evaluation platform, based on the firm’s proprietary research and proven to generate positive organizational results. “The platform offers regular alignment sessions with key stakeholders and coaching tailored to each board director’s needs,” N2Growth said.

N2Growth is a global leadership consultancy with practice areas in executive search, culture shaping, leadership development, strategy, organizational design, risk, digital transformation, and executive coaching. The firm has more than 40 locations across the Americas, Europe, MENA, and APAC.

Geographic Expansion

N2Growth recently established a presence in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Mexico. The firm added an office in Saudi Arabia with the addition of Waleed Al Ahmadi as managing partner. Headquartered in Khobar EP, Mr. Al Ahmadi will be responsible for the firm’s operations in Saudi Arabia and neighboring GCC countries and will report directly to Ms. Vukelic. “Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly and we are acutely aware of the challenges facing clients in the region, and leadership challenges are at the core of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 plan for the future,” said Ms. Vukelic. “We added Waleed Al Ahmadi and his team to support our clients. Leadership, coupled with Mr. Al Ahmadi’s expansive professional experience, will allow N2Growth to support clients while addressing these challenges head-on.”

N2Growth expanded to Brazil with the addition of Luiz Gustavo Aranha as partner. He is responsible for all operations in Brazil and neighboring countries. “Supporting our expansion into Latin America, particularly in Brazil, is a crucial pillar in our goal to better serve clients worldwide, especially in Central and South America,” said Ms. Vukelic. “Luiz brings an exceptional track record of superior client delivery and experience in the financial services market, construction and engineering sector, and technology, mining, and consumer goods industries. We are excited to see further growth under his leadership.”

N2Growth expanded to Greece with the appointment of Rebecca Pitsika as managing partner. Headquartered in Athens, Ms. Pitsika will be responsible for the firm’s operations in Greece and neighboring countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, CEO of N2Growth. “I’m delighted to add Rebecca and her team to N2Growth,” said Ms. Vukelic. “With someone of her caliber, both local clients in the area and global companies working in Greece will be extraordinarily well served. Her expertise will also be leveraged worldwide in the technology, energy, and financial services industries.”

“The executive search segment has been operating in the same way for years, and changes are overdue to respond more accurately and quickly to the needs of our clients,” said Mr. Aranha. “N2Growth brings an innovative and proven solution to Brazilian and Latin American markets.”

“Unsurprisingly, Forbes ranks N2Growth as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms,” said Ms. Vukelic. “This partnership brings the Brazilian market a global excellence operation with exclusive methodology and tools. With N2Growth as a partner, we will have all the resources needed to recruit the best talent and develop outstanding leaders.”

N2Growth also recently expanded to Mexico with its acquisition of Mexican talent and leadership advisory firm FluidMind Consulting and appointing the firm’s founder, Carlos Alfonso Gonzalez, as managing partner. Mr. Gonzalez will be responsible for all operations in Mexico and neighboring countries and will report directly to Ms. Vukelic. The firm’s new location will be in Mexico City. “In today’s ultra competitive global climate, our clients entrust us to help them find top leaders who can build notable leadership teams who can drive exceptional performance from all corners of the globe, and Mexico is no exception,” said Ms. Vukelic. “Furthermore, FluidMind Consulting’s leadership advisory practice was a perfect fit for our firm’s mission and philosophy: to find the best leaders by first identifying their leadership DNA.”

