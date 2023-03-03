Peña Search Seeks Key Leaders for Two Texas Non-Profits

March 3, 2023 – Peña Search has been enlisted to conduct key searches for two Texas non-profits. The executive search firm is seeking a chief development officer for San Antonio-based Healthy Futures of Texas and a chief advancement officer for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC). Search directors Maria Dickson Parigi and Travis Hillier are leading the assignments respectively.

The CDO for Healthy Futures of Texas, under its newly formed organization, with an overall $6.5 million budget, will be responsible for securing the non-federal/state revenue portion of the annual budget, which is approximately $3-plus million per year. “By working with a passionate, committed, and talented team in addition to being hands-on from the grassroots level, the CDO will be able to see the immediate, tangible impact of their work,” said Peña Search.

This position, based in Dallas, will work with colleagues across the organization in Texas to ensure that fundraising targets are met, that grant/contractual obligations are adhered to, and that community relationships remain strong. The CDO will often be the face of the organization in Texas and will meet with donors, partners, and civic leadership.

Since 2006, Healthy Futures of Texas has worked to reduce unplanned and teen pregnancies through science-based education and advocacy efforts that empower young people, women, and families to make the best decisions for their futures. Every year, the non-profit serves 12,000 young people through our programs and millions more through its advocacy efforts. At the state level, Healthy Futures of Texas has maintained or increased millions in funding for preventative healthcare for women, young people. and families.

Expected Growth

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s new chief advancement officer will partner with the organization’s president/CEO and executive leadership team to attract support during a period of anticipated growth. “With the non-profit on the cusp of a novel strategic plan, the agency requires a savvy executive who can triage funding priorities and lay the groundwork for future capital and/or endowment campaigns,” said Peña Search.

Realizing that the most sustainable future lies with the successful solicitation of individual donors, the CAO must be an expert in the identification, cultivation, and solicitation of major gifts, said the search firm. Similarly, this individual will be expected to work with the board of trustees to promote a culture of philanthropy and drive individual giving. More generally, the CAO must be an advocate for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center and strive to enhance the organization’s brand awareness by overseeing marketing and communications efforts.

Founded in 1991, the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s mission is to improve the lives of abused children in Dallas County and to provide national leadership on child abuse issues. The non-profit coordinates the investigation and prosecution of the most severe cases of child abuse in its community. Last year DCAC served over 7,300 children (and their non-offending family members) who were sexually abused, severely physically abused, or who had witnessed a violent crime. The non-profit provides a warm, child-friendly environment to help children who are referred by law enforcement or CPS. The group’s average client is a nine-year-old girl, sexually abused by someone she knows and trusts.

Respected Recruiters

Headquartered in Dallas, Peña Search focuses on the placement of leaders in mission-driven organizations. The firm’s specialties include: non-profit organizations, mission driven organizations, foundations, higher education, independent schools, religious organizations and educational institutions, human services organizations, museums, collective impact organizations, professional and trade associations, art culture and humanities organizations, environment and animal welfare organizations, fundraising, chief financial officers, chief executive officers, healthcare organizations, chief development officers, and advocacy organizations.

Ms. Parigi began her recruiting career in 1997 with a boutique legal search firm, and she now combines that experience with her passion for service in the non-profit sector. From West Texas, Ms. Parigi holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Texas and a law degree from Baylor Law School.

Mr. Hillier joined Peña Search in 2015. He conducts and supports searches at many different levels, and is committed to finding and placing the right leaders that will have a demonstrable impact in their communities and organizations. Mr. Hillier has search experience across a broad array of sectors and positions, bringing expertise to searches on behalf of educational organizations, those with religious affinities or affiliations, and agencies with international programmatic or fundraising components. He has also carved out a niche on the Peña Search team for his skill identifying development officers.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media