N2Growth Acquires FluidMind Consulting 

July 1, 2022 – N2Growth, a Philadelphia-based management consulting and executive search firm, is expanding to Mexico with its acquisition of Mexican talent and leadership advisory firm FluidMind Consulting and appointing the firm’s founder, Carlos Alfonso Gonzalez, as managing partner. Mr. Gonzalez will be responsible for all operations in Mexico and neighboring countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, chief executive officer of N2Growth. The firm’s new location will be in Mexico City. “In today’s ultra competitive global climate, our clients entrust us to help them find top leaders who can build notable leadership teams who can drive exceptional performance from all corners of the globe, and Mexico is no exception,” said Ms. Vukelic. “Furthermore, FluidMind Consulting’s leadership advisory practice was a perfect fit for our firm’s mission and philosophy: to find the best leaders by first identifying their leadership DNA.”

Mr. Gonzalez has extensive experience identifying talent in the Latin American region and has a track record of success serving clients globally, particularly in the technology and professional services industries. Throughout his career, he has placed, coached, and mentored professionals and corporate athletes throughout Latin America who have subsequently grown into continental and global roles.

Strong Experience

Mr. Gonzalez is a former Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart executive with over 20 years of professional experience in executive search, coaching, and leadership assessment. In 1998 he launched Korn Ferry Mexico’s technology practice and led it for Latin America until 2009. He was a member of the company’s global technology leadership council. He also headed the technology, telecom, media and entertainment practice at Spencer Stuart Mexico in 2011. Mr. Gonzalez returned to Korn Ferry to lead the firm’s strategic, global relationship with Microsoft.

Founded in 2018, FluidMind provides executive search, executive assessment, talent solutions, and coaching at the C-Suite level. The firm made a name for itself by supporting organizations in evaluating talent and preparing businesses for the future of leadership, working with prominent brands, including Microsoft, Accenture, Diebold Nixdorf, Rackspace, Dell, NTT Ltd., and Pure Storage.

“This acquisition was destined to happen as there is full compatibility between both companies’ values and philosophy on how to serve our clients best,” said Mr. Gonzalez. “It creates a platform for us to bring avant-garde solutions for highly-demanding clients who invest in attracting and developing leaders when talent is of the essence to crystallize their vision and make it actionable.”

N2Growth said the acquisition solidifies its commitment to building and establishing permanent operations throughout Latin America and supporting the firm’s global network of talent through retained search engagements, executive coaching, and leadership assessments.

Mr. Gonzalez will be establishing the new location with his partner Juan Carlos Gonzalez who is joining N2Growth as a consultant in the leadership development and assessment practice. “Juan Carlos has been a pivotal player in executing crucial leadership development projects and a valuable contributor in coaching several country managers and C-suite executives in the technology and start-up arena who are facing challenges engaging the newer generations,” said N2Growth.

Global Leadership Consultancy

N2Growth is a global leadership consultancy with practice areas in executive search, culture shaping, leadership development, strategy, organizational design, risk, digital transformation, and executive coaching. The firm has more than 40 locations across the Americas, Europe, MENA, and APAC.

Last September, N2Growth named Ms. Vukelic as CEO, making her the firm’s first female top leader. “Kelli embodies all of the characteristics we were looking for in our next CEO, and we are confident that our clients, employees and shareholders will benefit from her perspective, capabilities and commitment to excellence,” said Mike Myatt, founder and chairman of N2Growth, at the time. “She has an extensive global network, deep boardroom experience, and an outstanding reputation for delivering good counsel to senior leaders and organizations across a wide range of industries and geographies.”

Ms. Vukelic previously served as chief operating officer of N2Growth, leading both business and sales operations for the firm. Prior to joining N2Growth, she held several roles of increasing responsibility at Korn Ferry over her 20-year tenure culminating in an executive leadership role in the global technology practice at Korn Ferry. Ms. Vukelic holds a bachelor’s of technology degree with a focus on leadership and management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology as well as a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Adler University.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media