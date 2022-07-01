Mogul Creates Partnership with DailyPay

July 1, 2022 – Recruitment platform and executive search firm Mogul recently signed a deal to partner with financial technology company DailyPay. Mogul offers a talent acquisition platform, diversity recruiting services, inclusive networking events, educational events, a job board, and online social communities. “We are thrilled that DailyPay is leading the financial services industry with its focus on diversity hiring,” said Tiffany Pham, founder, CEO, and chairman of the board at Mogul. “Our talent acquisition platform will allow DailyPay to find a deeper pool of candidates than ever before. We applaud their efforts, and we are looking forward to working with them.”

Partnering with America’s best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway, DailyPay is a leader in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations based in Minneapolis, MN.

DailyPay is one of an increasing number of financial services and fintech companies to use Mogul’s software platform. DailyPay says it prides itself on championing diversity and that it will leverage Mogul to help further diversify its growing workforce. Mogul’s platform offers access to 430 million diverse candidates, with algorithms and filters that favor diversity.

Mogul’s platform brings to the HR technology industry patent-pending software filters that allow recruiters to source top, diverse talent in several ways, including by gender, ethnicity, self-identified disability, and veteran status, without limiting search results.

“One of DailyPay’s core values is that ‘we win with diversity’ and we are dedicated to creating a culture of belonging for everyone,” said Irene Hendricks, chief people officer at DailyPay. “The change we work to create for our employees is deeply connected to our mission to support financial equity and inclusion for our end users through our product.”

Led by Ms. Pham, Mogul pairs executive search and technology solutions. The firm has a network of senior-level women and minorities, and partners with organizations to attract and advance top, diverse talent. The firm partners with the Fortune 1000 and fast-growing start-ups to recruit diverse leaders, including Amazon, Intuit, IBM, Nike, Hearst, Stanley Black & Decker, McKinsey & Company, Intel, T-Mobile, Mastercard, Marsh & McLennan, and more.

Working with Clients During Challenging Times

Ms. Pham recently sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss the pandemic, hiring, and how her firm has adjusted to working with clients and candidates during these times. “We see a new normal emerging and many companies are evolving along with it. We think remote workforces and hybrid models will become more common as companies compete for top diverse talent,” Ms. Pham said. “The pandemic required all of us to innovate in the way we approach our workforce, and that innovation has been impactful. We always support our clients’ flexible needs when developing strategies and operational models and try to think of new or different ways to improve their processes or products.”

“This is a very exciting time for the search industry,” Ms. Pham said. “We can expect to see a growing focus on searching for diverse talent, particularly at executive levels but also for board of director roles. Many companies with very good overall D&I numbers are asking for help in searching for diverse talent in certain roles, primarily at the board level or above the middle management level.”

“They are evolving their focus on diversity and working to make sure that there is diversity at all levels and functions of the organization,” she said. “At Mogul, this is our specialty; we find top diverse talent for the world’s top organizations, like Hershey, Bain, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare. Our clients know we have developed groundbreaking, patent-pending technologies for this very purpose, and they love us because of it.”

