Mercuri Urval Names Leader of Frankfurt Office

November 17, 2022 – Stockholm, Sweden-based executive search firm Mercuri Urval (MU) has named Thorsten Kocherscheidt as group director and leader of the Frankfurt office. “I am confident that Thorsten will support our growth plans in Europe and help us to become even stronger in financial services, and I am convinced that he will bring further success for our clients particularly in the insurance sector worldwide,” said Richard Moore, CEO. “The strength of our company – to provide clients with reliable leadership advice – is further enhanced by Thorsten joining our team. A very warm welcome to Thorsten.”

Mr. Kocherscheidt brings more than 30 years of experience in financial services in multiple C-suite positions and extensive experience in executive search in EMEA. He covers clients globally in the areas of executive search, executive coaching, human capital management, leadership, team coaching, organizational change and development, culture shaping, and DEI.

Mr. Kocherscheidt has a strong reputation as a specialist particularly for female and diverse leaders for executive board, NED, and senior leadership positions in the global insurance and asset management business. He joins the firm from Heidrick & Struggles, where he co-led the insurance practice for Europe and Africa. Mr. Kocherscheidt will continue to develop his client base in the insurance/insurtech, asset management, and banking industry practices worldwide.

“I am excited to join the great team at Mercuri Urval,” Mr. Kocherscheidt said. “I look forward to unlocking potential through people with my clients in EMEA, collaborating with Mercuri Urval’s global teams. To lead and grow the team in Frankfurt will be a great journey.”

Mercuri Urval is a global executive search and talent advisory firm. The firm was founded in 1967. Today, Mercuri Urval works with more than 3,000 clients – across all sectors – in over 70 countries every year. It is the only global executive search and leadership advisory firm based in the Nordics.

U.S. Growth

Mercuri Urval has been present in the U.S. since 1981, and in more recent years, the business was predominantly focused on the East Coast and in servicing its European clients doing business in the U.S. The firm has recommitted itself to establishing a strong presence in the market, and is fully dedicated to investing in, and reinvigorating, its business across the entirety of the U.S.

In September, Mercuri Urval has strengthened its U.S. team with the addition of Lisa Brantley as head of client consulting and executive search in Houston, TX. “I had the pleasure of meeting Lisa almost three years ago, and was as impressed then, as now, with her high-level of integrity and strong principles, with which she conducts every aspect of her life, along with her commitment to delivering best-in-class service to her clients,” said Darcie Murray, SVP and head of the Americas for MU. “We continued to cultivate our relationship, and after myself joining MU, began the discussions with Lisa about joining us. She brings the right attitude and values to the team, and will now have a global platform to service her clients, and help us grow our business here in the U.S.” Ms. Brantley has spent her career in executive search, client relationship management, and business leadership. She has executed over 500 searches and consulting engagements. In 2012, she launched AlexCharles Search Partners, focusing on leadership and executive searches in the financial services, professional services, and oil and gas sectors.

Mercuri Urval recently added Stephen Spagnuolo to build and lead its cybersecurity Americas practice. “Information and cybersecurity is a priority for CEOs and boards, and it’s fair to say will remain so for many years to come. We are delighted to welcome Stephen to further strengthen our advisory expertise in this essential area,” said CEO Richard Moore. Mr. Spagnuolo will split his time between the firm’s newly launched metro New York and heritage Washington, D.C. offices. He will contribute to the firm’s science-based solutions—executive search, assessment, and advisory—to corporates, PE/VC backed domain cyber, and fintech companies, as well as professional services firms and consultancies, across the U.S. and Canada and in collaboration with Mercuri Urval partners across Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Mercuri Urval also named Darcie Murray as new head of the Americas business. “We are delighted to have such a globally exposed and senior executive like Darcie lead our U.S. team,” said Mr. Moore. “Her experience building and running client-centric teams across geographies in executive search and leadership advisory aligns perfectly with our clients most important needs.” said Matthias Loidold, group director, who handed over the business to Ms. Murray and will further support on leading and growing the Americas region.

