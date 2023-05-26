Mercuri Urval Expands in the U.S.

May 26, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden-based executive search firm Mercuri Urval (MU) has expanded with the addition of Belinda Burson as vice president of the professional services practice for the Americas. She will be based in Houston, TX. “We are pleased and excited to welcome Belinda into our MU team,” said Darcie Murray, SVP and head of the Americas for MU. “After some time cultivating our relationship, it became clear that Belinda possessed the values and attributes we believe in at MU: trust, strong relationships, accountability, expertise, and a deep commitment to providing quality, excellent work for our clients.”

“She has built an impressive and expansive career in the search industry and has worked with marquis clients all over the world, including Europe and APAC, and we look forward to being able to provide that experience she has garnered over her career to our current and future clients,” Ms. Murray said. “As we continue to build MU in the U.S., I look forward to Belinda being a valuable contributor to that growth and development.”

With 25 years of executive search experience, Ms. Burson will help to build a high quality, profitable business for MU USA with a focus on sales, account management, and delivery work. Through collaboration with European colleagues, she will operate as a member of the Americas team with concentration on the global professional services practice.

Ms. Burson’s executive search career started when she became a director in 1998 at Magellan International, where she led the development and management of retained executive searches in the strategy consulting industry. With a specialization in principal and partner positions, she worked closely with client teams to yield effective screening and selection.

“From these early days, Belinda was able to grow into an accomplished executive search professional who has built search companies from the ground up, supported clientele across a myriad of industries, and designed innovative sourcing solutions to find global talent,” MU said. In 2006, Ms. Burson founded the retained search firm BraxtonCooper Inc, and played an integral role in overseeing all firm operations in both the United States and Europe across multiple practices. She provided client service by developing client specific reporting that incorporates potential candidate data to address marketplace perceptions and novel tools such as the talent landscape maps to help clients be aware of their competitors leadership and capabilities.

“I am thrilled to be a part of MU,” said Ms. Burson. “I have met with many of the global leaders and truly feel MU is a special place with a culture and values unlike any firm I’ve interacted with. Their capabilities in leadership selection are unparalleled. Under Darcie’s leadership, the U.S. will grow quickly, yet strategically. I am looking forward to working with Geir Lislerud, global head for MU, to expand the professional services practice in the Americas.”

Mercuri Urval is a global executive search and talent advisory firm. The firm was founded in 1967. Today, Mercuri Urval works with more than 3,000 clients – across all sectors – in over 70 countries every year. It is the only global executive search and leadership advisory firm based in the Nordics.

U.S. Growth

Mercuri Urval has been in the U.S. since 1981, and in more recent years, the business was predominantly focused on the East Coast and in servicing its European clients doing business in the U.S. The firm has recommitted itself to establishing a strong presence in the market, and is fully dedicated to investing in, and reinvigorating, its business across the entirety of the U.S.

