Lindauer Places Chief Development Officer for Children’s Hospital of Orange County

June 6, 2023 – Lindauer has helped to place Jessica L. Miley as senior vice president and chief development officer for Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in California. Ms. Miley, a proven fundraiser in healthcare who has dedicated her career to serving children and families in need, will direct all fundraising and development programs for Orange County’s only pediatric healthcare system. The assignment was led by Libby Roberts, executive vice president and managing director, and Tensie J. Taylor, search consultant.

“Lindauer was an exceptional partner in the search process,” said Tom Capizzi, vice president, chief people officer at CHOC. “They truly took the time to get to know our mission, vision, and values. Through their stakeholder interview process, they were able to embrace our organizational culture here at CHOC as well as the unique Southern California philanthropic environment. They provided excellent counsel and support to our search committee, which led to us successfully finding our new leader for the CHOC Foundation.”

Ms. Miley will lead the CHOC Foundation and direct all fundraising and development programs that advance the mission and vision of CHOC. She most recently served as chief operating officer for the Children’s National Hospital Foundation in Washington, D.C. Ms. Miley has a strong track record in philanthropy, with an emphasis on transformational giving.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jessica to CHOC,” said CHOC president and CEO Kimberly Chavalas Cripe. “An accomplished healthcare executive, she has demonstrated success in leading development teams, building relationships in the community, and exceeding fundraising goals. And, given her background in pediatric healthcare, she is a passionate defender of childhood who shares our commitment to keeping children happy and healthy.”

Strong Experience

During her time at Children’s National, Ms. Miley led the hospital’s most ambitious comprehensive fundraising campaign, which surpassed its original $500 million goal six months early. As part of the campaign, she secured numerous transformational gifts including a $96 million investment in support of neuro-oncology research and care and a $36 million commitment to support mental and behavioral health for young children and their families. Through her campaign leadership, the hospital identified new revenue sources and increased its annual fundraising by 45 percent.

While serving as senior director, international development, principal gifts at Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, Ms. Miley developed a new revenue generating program that became the largest area of positive revenue growth for the hospital’s $1.3 billion campaign. She also launched its first international fundraising program, helping grow returns by about 30 percent.

“I am grateful to become part of the CHOC family at this pivotal moment and look forward to collaborating with its many stakeholders to help fully achieve the organization’s potential for transformational growth,” said Ms. Miley.

Serving Non-Profits

Lindauer serves higher and secondary education, hospitals, academic research centers, think tanks, research facilities, and foundations, as well as advocacy, public service, social justice and other mission-driven non-profits. The firm has led searches for the Boston YMCA, Center for Applied Special Technology, Healthy Minds Innovations/Center for Healthy Minds, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Cockrell School of Engineering, among others.

Deb Taft, chief executive officer, leads Lindauer with over 25 years of executive and senior-level experience across the non-profit sector, from education to healthcare/academic medicine to the youth service and voluntary sectors. Her expertise includes governance, strategic planning, fundraising, program and staff management, strategic marketing, analytics, and constituent engagement, as well as talent recruitment, retention, and development.

Ms. Roberts has extensive philanthropic experience at top organizations establishing relationships with diverse constituents, focusing on strategic planning, executive search, team building, and board development. Her signature clients at Lindauer since 2014 have included: Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Berea College, Brookings Institution, Cranbrook Educational Community, Emerson College, Massachusetts General Hospital, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mind Springs Health, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the Museum of Arts and Design, and University of Technology Sydney.

Based in Southern California, Ms. Taylor brings a range of non-profit, regional, and lived experience to Lindauer clients. This includes public and private universities, undergraduate and graduate education, and alumni and external relations. Before coming to Lindauer, Ms. Taylor served in successive leadership roles for the Black Alumni Association at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. She also served in roles in recruiting and admissions for the Rossier School of Education and in the Center for Black Cultural and Student Affairs for USC. Prior to USC, Ms. Taylor worked on a range of programs for both the Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity for North Carolina State University and for former president Erskine Bowles at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

