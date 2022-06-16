Lindauer Assists University of Washington in Recruitment of VP of Development

June 16, 2022 – Boston-based Lindauer has assisted in the recruitment of Tamara Michel Josserand as vice president of development, university advancement for the University of Washington (UW). She succeeds Dan Peterson, who is retiring. Jill Lasman, senior executive vice president, and Tensie J. Taylor, consultant, led the assignment. “I’m so pleased to welcome Tamara to the University of Washington. She is an incredible leader in the field with deep experience having worked at a number of higher education institutions, public and private,” said Mary Gresch, SVP of advancement. “She brings a strong passion and energy to her work, based on her belief in the power of higher education to transform lives. As I look at the opportunities ahead to further the university’s impact and grow the work of our incredible advancement team, I am confident Tamara will be a vanguard in this effort and lead with imagination, strategic acumen, and thoughtful collaboration.”

The vice president for development leads the university’s fundraising efforts, partnering with the development team and university, philanthropic, and civic leaders to galvanize support for UW’s vision, mission and values.

“We’re so thrilled to have Tamara join the UW and bring her wealth of experience working within a number of communities to meet their strategic needs,” said Patrick Crumb, chair of the UW Foundation board and a member of the search committee that selected Ms. Josserand. “She’ll arrive in the Pacific Northwest with a strong track record of service and dedication to higher education and a commitment to fostering and growing philanthropy not just for the UW, but for the reach of our universities around the region and the world.”

Ms. Josserand has more than three decades of experience working in institutional advancement, strategic leadership, and stakeholder management roles. Most recently, she led advancement at the University of Redlands in California, where the Forever Yours campaign resulted in contributions of more than $207 million from nearly 16,000 donors. Prior to that, she served as assistant dean of advancement for University of Illinois at Chicago, School of Public Health. In that role, she directed the school’s alumni and community engagement activities, as well as led its $80 million comprehensive campaign.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with, developing and motivating teams of professionals, and implementing strategies not only for the growth of fundraising programs, but also for the success of fundraising professionals,” said Ms. Josserand. “Working closely with colleagues to shape, form, and improve upon the policies and practices that impact the universities that I have served has been a privilege, and I believe this evolution is also an imperative in our increasingly complex society. I can’t wait to work with the UW team to continue the incredible work and success already underway.”

Founded in 1861, the University of Washington, located in Seattle, is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world. The university is ranked No. 7 among all global universities for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report and first among all public universities in the nation in federal research dollars received. In addition to its Seattle campus, the university has campuses in Tacoma and Bothell and a robust professional and continuing education program.

Among the most senior members of the firm, Ms. Lasman has placed senior leaders and their teams in many major education, healthcare and science, arts and culture, advocacy, and mission-driven institutions since joining the firm in 1998. She has conducted advancement leadership searches for such clients as Princeton University, University of Texas at Austin, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Chicago Law School, and Emory University.

Ms. Lasman has also been instrumental in placing multiple high-level candidates in Ivy League and elite colleges, including Cornell University, Columbia University, Harvard University, Georgetown University, and the College of William & Mary, to name a few. In addition, Ms. Lasman has placed individuals for such diverse organizations as American Technion Society, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Based in Southern California, Ms. Taylor brings a range of non-profit, regional, and lived experience to Lindauer clients. This includes public and private universities, undergraduate and graduate education, and alumni and external relations.

Before coming to Lindauer, Ms. Taylor served in successive leadership roles for the Black Alumni Association at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She also served in roles in recruiting and admissions for the Rossier School of Education and in the Center for Black Cultural and Student Affairs for USC. Prior to USC, Ms. Taylor worked on a range of programs for both the Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity for North Carolina State University and for former president Erskine Bowles at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

