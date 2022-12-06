Leathwaite Opens Office in Singapore

December 6, 2022 – London-based executive search firm Leathwaite has expanded in Asia with the opening of a new office in Singapore. “Having also recently set up its Asia advisory board – to provide regional senior advice through a strategically critical period of expansion and growth – the firm is well placed to partner with its clients across the region,” Leathwaite said. Founding members of the advisory board are chairman Alex Woodthorpe, technology advisor Jacqui Teo and veteran banker Charles Li.

“As a global financial center and a hub for businesses across Asia, Singapore was an obvious next step for us,” said James Lawrence-Brown, partner and head of Asia. “It’s an exciting opportunity to broaden our support for clients in the local market and across the wider Southeast Asia region. It’s also an opportunity for us to further invest in our functional practices as we support our clients with their corporate officer leadership needs.”

Singapore sits at the crossroads of the world’s largest and fastest growing region straddling China, India, and the ASEAN countries. A modern cosmopolitan city with a strong reputation as a major player in the global economic map, Singapore is a regional hub to large U.S. and European multinational corporations as well as headquarters to numerous growing enterprises in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sectors.

Leathwaite is an executive search and human capital specialist firm, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim, and data and insight services. Established in 1999, the firm has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors. Leathwaite has a network of international offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Hong Kong, and Zurich.

Recent Expansion

Leathwaite recently expanded with the addition of Heather Barnes as a partner. “We are absolutely thrilled that Heather has chosen to join Leathwaite,” said Richard Buckingham, lead global technology partner. “We have long admired Heather’s impact, presence, and reputation in the technology, digital, and data market, and we look forward to integrating her unique experience and perspectives into what remains Leathwaite’s largest and most established practice.” Ms. Barnes was most recently a partner with U.K. boutique search firm Savannah Group and brings a track record working with a number of executive search and leadership advisory firms.

Leathwaite Adds Two Non-Executive Board Members

Leathwaite has added two new non-executive members, Beatriz Rodriguez and Raashi Sikka, to its board. “It’s such a pleasure to welcome Raashi and Beatriz to our board,” said Andrew Wallace, managing partner. “The fresh perspectives they both bring will be invaluable as we continue to grow and thrive as a business. I’m particularly looking forward to the benefit of their experience elevating our diversity, equity and inclusion strategies.”

“We have led technology search and advisory work for over 22 years but have always worked to evolve and ensure we create the best possible value and experience for our clients and candidates,” said Mr. Buckingham. “We look forward to Heather becoming an intrinsic part of this continued development, diversification, and growth.”

Leathwaite also recently expanded with the addition of Chris Smith. Based in London, he co-leads Leathwaite’s global HR practice, while also steering and accelerating the firm’s strategy of ongoing diversification outside its core markets of financial and professional services. “We are delighted to welcome Chris to Leathwaite,” said Tom Pemberton, co-head of U.K. and Ireland for Leathwaite . The CHRO and HR leadership community have been critical partners to Leathwaite since our inception, and we look forward to Chris expanding and enhancing those bonds.”

“Chris will be a wonderful addition to the Leathwaite team,” said Andrew Wallace, managing partner. “We have experienced rapid growth in recent years across several markets in commerce and industry and look forward to Chris driving that expansion in its next phase.” Mr. Smith was previously a senior client partner and U.K. practice leader, global CHRO/ HR practice with Korn Ferry. In this role, he was responsible for search and assessment activities for the senior HR community across the U.K. and international as well as representing Korn Ferry’s full advisory capabilities to our clients internationally.

