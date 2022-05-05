Kirby Bates Associates Seeks Chief Nursing Officer for Winchester Medical Center

May 5, 2022 – As the healthcare sector continues to expand and reshape itself, vanguard organizations in the field are looking to bolster their leadership ranks. In demand: multi-skilled executives, physician leaders, and nurses who can effect change on many levels. Of the four major C-suite roles in the typical hospital, the chief nursing officer has traditionally been the most difficult to secure, according to recruiters.

Orlando, FL-headquartered healthcare-focused search firm Kirby Bates Associates (KBA) was recently selected by Winchester Medical Center (WMC) in Winchester, VA to lead in its search for a new CNO. Jocelyn Clarke and Peggy Loughery are leading the assignment. The CNO leads the nursing division and supports the practice and advancement of nursing at WMC. As a member of the executive leadership team, the CNO supports and facilitates an interdisciplinary team approach to the delivery of care including creating an environment in which collaboration is valued and excellence in clinical care, education, and research is promoted and achieved.

According to Kirby Bates, the executive will be an active participant in the performance improvement process, ensuring consistency in the standards of practice across clinical settings and throughout the continuum of care. The CNO also ensures plans are in place to improve patient satisfaction, employee retention and engagement, and patient/staff safety.

WMC wants candidates with five years of progressively responsible nursing leadership experience in an integrated healthcare system, said Kirby Bates. Those applying should have demonstrated success with development and implementation of patient care delivery systems. In addition, experience collaborating with medical staff and participating in interprofessional committees and task forces to improve patient outcomes is essential.

A 495-bed regional referral facility and Level II Trauma Center, WMC offers a breadth of services including neonatal intensive care, advanced heart and brain surgery, chest pain center, advanced primary stroke center, Level 4 epilepsy center, Level III NICU, and comprehensive physical rehabilitation. A not-for-profit hospital, WMC is the flagship hospital of Valley Health, a regional system that consists of six hospitals, a heart and vascular center, a cancer center, behavioral health, long term care, lab services centers, urgent care, physician practices, wound care, and wellness centers.

Nurse Entrepreneurs

Founded in 1988 as Bates & Associates by two leading nurse entrepreneurs, Kirby Bates Associates has been continuously owned and operated by nursing executives. The firm offers portfolio of leadership services including interim leadership, executive search, leadership coaching and operations consulting. Melissa Fitzpatrick was named president of Kirby Bates in 2020. In 2017, the company became part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies.

Since 2015, Ms. Clarke focused her career on healthcare executive recruiting. Her areas of expertise include healthcare executive recruiting, executive career coaching, career transition strategies for clinicians, and presentations at national conferences.

Since joining Kirby Bates Associates in 2005, Ms. Loughery has conducted more than 300 executive and senior leadership searches for prominent healthcare organizations across the country. Her skills include also include candidate development.

Recent Acquisition

Kirby Bates Associates and Tyler & Company recently merged business operations. The unified organization operates under the Kirby Bates Associates brand. “Tyler & Company offers an exciting opportunity for Kirby Bates to strengthen its service and scope in healthcare executive leadership,” said Ms. Fitzpatrick. “With its range of high-profile clients and service expertise, Tyler & Company’s complementary offerings are highly aligned to Kirby Bates’ strategy to lead the market by expanding services throughout the C-suite and across the continuum of care.”

Tyler & Company has provided healthcare executive search services for over 40 years. The firm joined the Jackson Healthcare family of companies in 2013. The firm specializes in recruiting leadership talent for healthcare, academic medicine, and health and life sciences organizations. Since 1978, its recruiters have placed thousands of C-suite executives, physician leaders, and healthcare administrators for health systems, hospitals, physician group practices, and academic medical centers.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media