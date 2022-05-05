Renovata & Company Recruits CHRO for Siteimprove

May 5, 2022 – Global executive search and private equity advisory firm Renovata & Company has placed Britt Provost as the new CHRO for San Francisco-based marketing performance platform Siteimprove. “Britt joins as Siteimprove’s first chief human resources officer as the company ramps up for another big year,” said Joanna Chang, partner at Renovata & Company. “She has held people and human resources leadership roles at various SaaS companies with a consistent focus on high growth and enabling leaders to thrive in global organizations.”

“I’m thrilled to have Britt join our executive team as we ramp up for another year of explosive growth,” said Shane Paladin, chief executive officer of Siteimprove. “Building and retaining an inclusive workforce that is created to meet the needs of our customers is critical, and Britt’s unmatched creativity and vast industry expertise in developing people and culture teams will be an invaluable asset to Siteimprove as we continue to invest in hiring world-class talent. Britt is a proven trailblazer who imparts progressive career experiences and programs to create inclusive work environments.”

Ms. Provost most recently served as the executive vice president of people and culture at Accolade, backed by Andreesen Horowitz and Carrick Capital Partners, where she led an organization of more than 60 people. Before that, she was CHRO at Promethean, and executive vice president, people and culture, at Apptio, backed by Vista Equity Partners. She has held HR leadership roles at companies including Avanade, RealNetworks, and Microsoft.

In her new position, Ms. Provost will oversee all human resources functions, with a particular emphasis on hiring as the company continues its rapid growth. “I’m proud to be joining the Siteimprove team as the company continues its mission of empowering every person to experience, engage in, and thrive in the digital world,” said Ms. Provost. “I hold the belief that the culture of a company is directly tied to its success and will focus on building a connected workplace in which employees feel that they belong and work with a sense of purpose. In this new role, I hope to not only further a culture of inclusivity in which our employees can grow and thrive, but that serves as a model for other employers as well.”

Backed by Nordic Capital, Siteimprove’s data-driven approach to content optimization helps organizations deliver content and actionable insights for better website experiences. With 600 employees and 7,500 customers worldwide, Siteimprove recently announced that it crossed the $100 million mark in annual recurring revenue as businesses find it mission-critical to deliver inclusive, high-performing digital experiences.

Private Equity Search & Advisory Firm

Renovata & Company is a global executive search and private equity advisory firm. The firm partners with financial sponsors, their portfolio companies and public corporations to deliver leaders and investment insights. The search firm’s executive recruiting activities are focused on search assignments covering board-level mandates, which include board directors, CEOs, CFOs, and other C-suite executives, as well as investment professionals and operating partners. The firm provides strategic counsel to clients across the technology, digital, business services, industrial, consumer, and retail sectors.

Renovata & Company has relationships with over 50 of the top 100 private and growth equity firms globally. Its private equity advisory services include diligence support, backable executive introductions, and deal sourcing delivered by its affiliate, L Capital Advisors. The firm also makes equity co-investments alongside its private equity clients through its investment affiliate, L Capital. The search firm is privately held and operates from five offices across two continents: Boston, Hamburg, London, New York, and San Francisco.

Ms. Chang is a partner and COO of North America at Renovata & Company. She advises growth and private equity clients on building leadership teams and boards for portfolio companies—and brings expertise in the go-to-market function, including marketing, revenue, and services officers. In addition, she has an emphasis on leading diversity mandates for her clients.

Recent Search

Renovata & Company also recently placed Gurpreet Singh as EVP of HR, Europe for Siteimprove. “Gurpreet has more than 15 years of experience in human resources management in start-up and enterprise companies within martech and software as-a-service (SaaS),” said Ms. Chang. “Her experience in helping build out EMEA operations for the human resources function will be important to Siteimprove’s success.”

Prior to joining Siteimprove, Ms. Singh was head of people and culture at PatSnap, an artificial intelligence and machine learning company. Before that, she was senior HR manager at Sitecore and people manager, international at Return Path.

