Kevin Chase Executive Search Helps Los Angeles Center for Law & Justice Recruit New Leader

March 9, 2023 – Los Angeles-based Kevin Chase Executive Search Group has assisted in the recruitment of Carmen McDonald as the next executive director for the Los Angeles Center for Law & Justice (LACLJ). Following a national search, the organization decided on an internal candidate. Leading the assignment were Kevin Chase, managing partner, and Catie DiFelice, senior consultant. “Congratulations to Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice and its newly appointed executive director Carmen McDonald,” the search firm said. “We’re inspired by your work and watching for great things to happen.”

In her previous role as director of legal services, Ms. McDonald oversaw LACLJ’s domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking projects and LACLJ’s pro bono program, which pairs attorneys with survivors of domestic violence seeking representation at their restraining order hearings. Driven by her passion to help others, she has led representation for hundreds of domestic violence survivors in family court and immigration proceedings and overseen precedent-setting appeals.

Prior to working at LACLJ, Ms. McDonald was an attorney at Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County where she represented survivors of domestic violence in family law and immigration matters, and worked in the Shriver Access to Justice Project assisting tenants with unlawful detainer proceedings. Ms. McDonald also previously worked at Break the Cycle where she represented teen survivors of domestic violence in family law matters. Ms. McDonald is active in numerous Los Angeles County bar committees including the family law executive committee, the access to justice committee, and the judicial appointments committee. She previously served as trustee for the San Fernando Valley Bar Association.

In her new position, Ms. McDonald will assume primary operating and oversight responsibility for LACLJ and will work closely with board, staff, and community partners to advance its work and mission. She will have ultimate responsibility for strategic, operational, administrative, and financial stewardship, in concert with the board of directors, and will actively engage internal and external stakeholders in creating a shared vision for the future.

Related: Kevin Chase Executive Search Group Places Chief Program Officer for Point Foundation

The Los Angeles Center for Law & Justice provides free legal services and wrap-around social programs and support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Los Angeles County. The mission of LACLJ is to secure justice for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and to empower them to create their own futures. Founded in 1973, LACLJ has been providing legal services and advocacy to low income, primarily immigrant and Latinx populations, for almost 50 years.

Veteran Recruiters

Kevin Chase Executive Search Group is a national consulting and executive search firm serving mission-based, non-profit organizations in the human services, social justice, healthcare philanthropy, education, and arts and culture sectors. The firm partners with boards, search committees, senior leadership teams, and stakeholder groups on critical leadership transitions.

Kevin Chase Executive Search Group Seeks Leader for Stepping Stone of San Diego

Los Angeles-based Kevin Chase Executive Search Group has been enlisted to find the next executive director for Stepping Stone of San Diego, a non-profit drug and alcohol recovery center that provides inpatient, outpatient, and transitional living programs for the LGBTQ+ and HIV communities. Cheryl Houk, who served two stints as executive director, the latest lasting seven years, is retiring.

In a career of more than two decades, Mr. Chase has led dozens of executive search and leadership transition engagements for non-profit organizations as well as companies in the finance, technology, and professional services sectors. Most of his engagements are for executive director/ CEO, senior development, and board positions, though he has also conducted searches for C-level leaders of finance, operations, and programs. He has expertise in working with small to mid-sized, mission-driven non-profits, providing consultation and advisory services to the boards and leadership volunteers responsible for governance and organizational development.

Ms. DiFelice joined the search firm in 2016 as senior associate, bringing more than five years of retained executive search experience. Her search career includes work in the technology, healthcare, and consumer markets in addition to her primary focus in non-profit and higher education. Her broad non-profit search experience cuts across the healthcare, civil rights/social justice, education, and arts and culture sectors.

Related: Kevin Chase Executive Search Group Recruits New Leader for Time Out Youth

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media