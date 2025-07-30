Kestria Expands in Mexico

July 30, 2025 – Kestria, formerly known as IRC Global Executive Search Partners, has added a new member firm in Mexico with the addition of Performance Talent Consulting International, a boutique consultancy specializing in executive search, talent management and organizational development. “Kestria is delighted to welcome a new member firm in Mexico, marking a key milestone in our alliance’s growth across Latin America,” the consortium said. “This step underscores our commitment to combining local expertise with a global perspective in all major regions. Expanding our presence in Mexico strengthens our ability to deliver seamless collaboration and innovative talent solutions across borders.”

“Welcoming our new partner in Mexico marks more than an expansion, it’s a bold step in strengthening Kestria’s global reach,” said Katerina Meimaroglou, president of the Kestria executive board. “Together, we connect insights across borders, empower leaders and shape success across the Americas.”

“In today’s talent-driven marketplace, the ability to identify, engage, attract, hire and retain top-performing passive and semi-passive candidates with a global perspective is essential for the sustained success of any organization,” said Jens Hagedorn, managing partner, Kestria Mexico: Performance Talent Consulting International.

“At Performance Talent Consulting International, we believe that our affiliation with Kestria – characterized by its distinctive value proposition and the high caliber of its worldwide leadership and experienced partners – positions us to precisely deliver this value to our clients, candidates, and all stakeholders,” Mr. Hagedorn said. “We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and are confident it will greatly enhance our collective impact in the industry.”

Mexico and Latin America represent a dynamic and diverse economic landscape, shaped by a mix of emerging market potential, commodity wealth, and evolving industrial capabilities. Mexico, as Latin America’s second-largest economy, benefits from a growing technology and services industry. Meanwhile, countries across the region—such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru—are rich in natural resources and play critical roles in global supply chains for agriculture, energy, and mining. Recent trends show a growing focus on digital transformation, nearshoring opportunities, and sustainable development, positioning Latin America as both a region of promise and complexity for global investors and policymakers.

Kestria has partners in over 40 countries and 90 cities across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The consortium has completed more than 40,000 assignments for more than 4,000 clients, from game-changing start-ups to major global players.

New Member Firm in Croatia

Kestria recently added Profesio in Croatia as a member firm. “Kestria is delighted to welcome a new member firm in Croatia, marking an important milestone in our alliance’s growth within Europe,” the search consortium said. “This addition highlights our focus on delivering local expertise with a global perspective in all key regions. By expanding our presence in Croatia, we are enhancing opportunities for seamless collaboration and innovative solutions across borders.”

“Kestria continues its rapid expansion across the globe,” said Ms. Meimaroglou. “We are proud to welcome our new partners in Croatia as we strengthen our presence in the Balkans, sharing a common DNA that will help us serve more clients in this developing region.”

Profesio assists clients in creating and building teams for specific, responsible roles while addressing the challenges of today’s market. “The company’s commitment to quality is reflected in their dedicated work, understanding the clients’ needs and fostering strong relationships with candidates in the labor market,” Kestria said. “With a long-standing tradition on the Croatian market, Profesio leverages extensive knowledge and experience daily to deliver exceptional results for their clients.”

“Kestria represents an important step for Profesio and our clients, but we believe that Kestria’s presence in Croatia is also a significant development for our region,” said Matija Mirkovic, sales development manager, Kestria Croatia. “Through our membership in Kestria, we aim to further enhance our services to respond as effectively as possible to the challenges our clients face. We are honored to be part of the alliance.”

