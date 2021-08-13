Johnson Partners Appoints New Leaders

August 13, 2021 – Sydney-based executive search firm Johnson Partners appointed Kate Olgers as a partner and co-leader of its legal and government practice, and Vanessa Stack as partner and leader of the public sector practice.

“Kate’s appointment represents a material step towards achieving our vision of becoming the leading independent board advisory and executive search firm in Australia and New Zealand,” Johnson Partners said. “Her depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable in supporting the ongoing growth of our legal and governance practice.”

Ms. Olgers brings knowledge and the understanding of the legal and governance landscape having been a partner of Allens Linklaters; a co-founder of legal services disruptor AdventBalance (merged with Lawyers on Demand); chief legal officer and group executive of ASX20 Suncorp; a general counsel of ASX10 NAB; and general counsel and company secretary at state-owned corporation Sydney Water. She is also an experienced company director. Ms. Olgers is a member of Chief Executive Women; a graduate member of both AICD and Governance Institute of Australia; and holds degrees in law and economics from University of Sydney. She is an advocate for diversity and a trained executive coach.

“I have long been an admirer of Johnson Partners and their unique approach to executive search,” said Ms. Olgers. “It has justifiably become the ‘go-to’ firm for major organizations seeking to appoint exceptional legal and governance professionals, and is often behind the strategic talent moves shaping the legal and governance industry. I’m really excited to join a high performing team that’s committed to delivering excellent talent outcomes for its clients, with a strong focus on diversity and inclusion.”

Serving Federal and State Government Agencies

“Ms. Stack’s appointment represents an important step towards achieving our vision of becoming the leading independent board advisory and executive search firm in Australia and New Zealand,” Johnson Partners said. “The firm has a proud history of supporting numerous federal and state government agencies and government business enterprises with board and executive appointments. With Vanessa’s leadership, we have a vision of being a pre-eminent provider to government.”

Ms. Stack, who also joins Johnson Partners’ CFO and financial services practice, brings a deep track record of appointing many of the region’s financial officers. She has over 15 years of executive search experience within the financial services and public sectors. Working across both sectors, Ms. Stack brings a particularly deep specialization in the areas of finance and commercial leadership, strategy, infrastructure and asset management.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Johnson Partners team as the impressive team are clearly carving out a place as the leading Australian owned board advisory and executive search firm,” said Ms. Stack. “The firm’s momentum is quite extraordinary.”

Johnson Partners is a consulting firm working in board search, executive search, leadership successions and growth strategies. Established in 2015, the firm also has offices in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Johnson Partners’ track record in legal and governance search includes appointing more than 130 partners of major law firms; many CEOs and law firm managing partners and senior executives; managing the market-entry of several international law firms; and appointing many of the country’s leading general counsel and company secretaries including several ASX10 general counsel and company secretary roles.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media