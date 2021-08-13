Carrington & Carrington Seeks VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Lawrence University

August 13, 2021 – Chicago-based Carrington & Carrington has been enlisted to find a vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for Lawrence University in Appleton, WI. Principal Marian H. Carrington is leading the assignment. “It is a critical moment as Lawrence University with new presidential leadership and a vision to strengthen its community, culture and climate on its mission to be an equity-minded and antiracist institution,” said the search firm.

The VP-DEI will partner with several committees, programs and offices ensuring the DEI work and organizational structure are aligned to maximize impact and facilitate the recruitment and retention of a diverse faculty and staff, said Carrington & Carrington. Examples of impact will include creating and implementing strategies, training and messaging on DEI for the campus community with the ultimate goal of building a more understanding and empathetic community.

The VP-DEI must be the advocate as well as the trusted resource/educator for the community.

Creating a Culture

This critical role calls for leading the university in implementing strategic initiatives, including the creation of a culture for DEI, said the search firm. The VP-DEI must partner with leaders, faculty, students and staff to ensure initiatives and programming supports the university’s values and strategic goals. He or she will also be expected to focus on developing and enhancing institutional policies, procedures and processes that positively impact DEI and lead the implementation of the university’s DEI strategies.

This leader must also engage wholeheartedly with the campus community to build a culture of belonging and provide a strong, visible presence and active participation in a range of events and activities. This individual must also lead, strengthen and strategically cultivate a common vision of the university’s commitment to DEI that can be championed by the entire Lawrence University community and the university’s external constituency. The VP-DEI will also serve as spokesperson and advocate for the university’s commitment to a climate of DEI through the university’s stakeholders.

Carrington & Carrington said that candidates should have demonstrated knowledge, skills, awareness of and commitment to contemporary issues of inclusion, social justice, diversity, access, equity and specific emphasis on antiracism, including the current research and pedagogical approaches that inform and address these issues.

It is also important that prospects have demonstrated strategic vision and insight with the ability to conceptualize and analyze organizational issues, develop strategic plans, lead major institutional change initiatives, said the search firm. They must also have exhibited openness to exploring different ideas, creating solutions where all parties can see success and engaging colleagues across organizational lines.

Effective presentation and training skills are vital. Candidates should have demonstrated emotional intelligence, transparent disposition and habit of collaboration; strong interpersonal skills and diplomacy; superb listening and influencing skills; flexibility and an ability to embrace ambiguity; and the ability to cultivate and sustain trust and credibility with colleagues.

Serving Diverse Populations

Demonstrated ability to exercise independent judgment in the development, implementation and evaluation of education programs and initiatives which address the needs of diverse populations is also a key consideration. Prospects should have the ability to recommend appropriate interventions, make referrals and provide information regarding university policies and procedures.

The role further requires a terminal degree with a minimum of seven years of progressively responsible experience leading DEI strategically and practically through initiatives and programming with a strong preference in higher education.

Founded in 1847, Lawrence University is a residential liberal arts college and conservatory of music, both devoted exclusively to undergraduate education. It is a supportive academic community of 1,500 students from nearly every state and 50 countries. The faculty is made up of 173 professors, 91 percent of whom have earned a doctorate or other terminal degree. The university’s main campus in Appleton provides access to community-based learning opportunities and internships and diverse dining and shopping. It also offers a 441-acre Bjorklunden campus, just two hours northeast of Appleton, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Lawrence’s London Centre campus in England is located in Bloomsbury.

Respected Recruiters

Carrington & Carrington, with offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, was founded in 1979 and specializes in the recruitment and placement of African-Americans, Latinos, women, LGBT and other diverse professionals. It places middle management and senior level executives across various industries and functional areas. Co-founded by Willie and Marian Carrington, the firm ranks as one of the most respected African-American-owned search firms in the nation.

Bristol Myers Squibb Turns to Carrington & Carrington for Chief Diversity Officer

Carrington & Carrington was recently enlisted to find a chief diversity officer for Bristol Myers Squibb. The search firm is seeking candidates with strong experience in the international arena with an ability to navigate complex, matrixed corporate environments. But the winning candidate must have a passion for diversity and inclusion. In addition, Carrington & Carrington is looking for an executive with proven leadership experience, comfortable and articulate in communicating with the C-suite and board. The position is based in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Giovanni Caforio recently shared a note to the company about its commitment to accelerate and expand health equity and diversity and inclusion efforts. “As a company, we have had many conversations about the serious challenges facing the black/African-American community and have learned a great deal since the death of George Floyd,” he said. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed persistent health disparities that leave under-resourced and minority communities at greater risk of poor health outcomes. Now more than ever, we recognize our role in creating the change needed to address the health disparities and racial inequality present in our rapidly changing communities.”

Mr. Carrington has played and continues to play a significant role in increasing the representation of diverse professionals in major companies including banking, finance, manufacturing, and utilities. Prior to this, he was executive director of Inroads/Chicago and an auditor for the former CPA firm Arthur Andersen & Company.

Ms. Carrington is heavily focused in the firm’s healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors. She was previously a human resources and operations executive with Allstate Insurance. She focuses in large part on the healthcare, academic and non-profit sectors.

