JDG Associates Selected by the Government Accountability Office to Find Chief Data Officer

August 17, 2022 – Rockville, MD-based executive search firm JDG Associates has been retained by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to lead the search for its first chief data officer. This incoming executive will be expected to design and implement enterprise-wide data management, governance, and compliance strategies and frameworks to manage GAO’s data assets, said the search firm. The individual will develop data governance processes and systems to adapt, implement, and execute the agency’s data management strategy as well as developing enterprise-wide policies and processes to standardize the collection, hosting, storage, use, and deletion of data assets. The chief data officer will also be charged with advising and developing polices and processes to ensure data assets are managed in accordance with relevant laws, industry standards, emerging best practices, and agency requirements.

The technical qualifications for the role include experience working with an organization’s leadership and senior executives to create a data governance or management strategy, said JDG Associates. The chief data officer must be able to participate in an enterprise-wide data governance body consisting of business and technical stakeholders to: 1) identify the scope of the data that needs to be managed, 2) prioritize key data-related issue, 3) establish needed policies, and 4) implement processes and solutions to address requirements.

In addition, candidates must be able to conduct a data maturity assessment to determine gaps in an organization’s data governance or management processes. They should also have the ability to select and implement security and privacy controls to protect federal information systems.

Related: JDG Associates Seeks General Counsel for Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

The United States Government Accountability Office is an independent, nonpartisan agency that works for Congress for the benefit of the American people. GAO, commonly called the “Congressional Watchdog,” is at the epicenter of government decision-making. The agency investigates how the federal government spends taxpayer dollars. It also advises Congress and the heads of executive agencies on ways to make government more efficient, effective, ethical, equitable, and responsive. GAO’s work leads to laws and acts that improve government operations, saving the government and taxpayers billions of dollars.

Veteran Search Consultants

JDG Associates has been providing executive recruitment services to Fortune 1000 corporations, associations and non-profits, federal, state, and local governments, research and consulting firms, and defense contractors since 1973. The firm’s research-intensive process and personal approach have resulted in more than 4,000 senior-level searches across a broad spectrum of industries and disciplines in the Washington, D.C. region and nationally.

Darren DeGioia serves as president of JDG. He conducts senior-level search assignments for research and consulting organizations as well as the public sector. His areas of expertise include information technology, accounting and finance, the quantitative sciences, operations / general management, marketing, and communications. Prior to joining JDG, Mr. DeGioia spent four years in the hospitality industry with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Sheraton Hotels.

Recently Completed Search

JDG Associates recently assisted in the recruitment of Latonia Craig as the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). “As one of the largest and most influential veterinary associations in the world, the AVMA has a unique opportunity to increase DEI across our profession, and that is a role and responsibility that our organization has embraced,” said Jose Arce, president. “We need a chief DEI officer who can lead, inspire and work collaboratively with key stakeholders, and Dr. Craig’s breadth of experience and extensive work with veterinary medical education make her the perfect choice.”

Related: JDG Associates Taps CEO for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media