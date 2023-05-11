TurnkeyZRG Seeks Head Men’s Golf Coach for Yale

May 11, 2023 – TurnkeyZRG has been retained by Yale University to lead its search for a new head men’s golf coach. The incoming coach will develop a varsity program within the parameters of the structure and regulations of the Ivy League, the NCAA, and the university. They will develop and determine the recruitment program for and final selection of athletic talent for the university. The coach will formulate and set policies governing the strategies of play and conditioning of student-athletes and ensuring such goals are met. They will help train and condition student-athletes, determine the mental and physical condition of student-athletes, and change training methods if warranted.

The incoming leader oversees such areas as recruitment, fund-raising, performance of athletes, contest management, and administrative details required to carry out contests. In addition, they are charged with supervising and directing activities of assistant coaches and support personnel.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree and five years of experience, or the equivalent combination of education and experience and knowledge of NCAA regulations. They should have knowledge of effective coaching techniques and best practices. Candidates must also have the ability to work in a diverse work environment and to establish and maintain effective work relationships with school administrators, parents, students, and alumni.

TurnkeyZRG notes that those applying must be able to organize and manage all facets of the program including recruiting, scouting, individual instruction, budget planning, monitoring academic progress and success of student-athletes, and general day-to-day operations. They must have the ability to lead and work independently as well as within a team environment. Candidates should have the demonstrated ability to effectively communicate with student-athletes, coaches, and athletic and university administration.

The Yale Bulldogs golf teams represent Yale University in intercollegiate competition. The men’s team has won more national team championships and more individual national championships than any other university golf program in the U.S. The teams play out of the Yale Golf Course and compete as members of the Ivy League.

TurnkeyZRG also recently assisted Yale University in the recruitment of Brian Hamm as the school’s new head baseball coach. John Stuper, who has coached the team since 1992, recently announced his retirement. Mr. Hamm recently led Eastern Connecticut State University to an NCAA Division III National Championship, capping a season in which the Warriors went 49-3. He was named National Coach of the Year by D3baseball.com. “I am thrilled that Brian Hamm will be leading our storied baseball program at Yale,” said Victoria Chun, Yale University’s Thomas A. Beckett director of athletics. “Coming off winning a national title, it is clear that he is a proven winner. What impressed us the most is Brian’s energy, work ethic, and passion in giving his student-athletes the very best-in-class experience.”

Serving Sports, Media and Entertainment Organizations

Founded in 1996, TurnkeyZRG is a specialized talent recruitment/executive search firm filling C-level, senior-level and mid-management-level positions throughout sports, media and entertainment. Over the past 25 years, the firm has filled more than 1,400 positions. TurnkeyZRG helps teams, leagues, stadiums, arenas, theaters, college athletic departments, events, sponsors, agencies, media companies, private equity companies and other clients identify, recruit, and hire the best management talent.

TurnkeyZRG Assists Big Ten Conference in Recruiting Seventh Commissioner

Following an extensive national search, TurnkeyZRG has assisted in the recruitment of Tony Petitti as the seventh commissioner of the Big Ten Conference. He will begin his tenure on May 15. He replaces Kevin Warren, who is becoming president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. TurnkeyZRG conducted a comprehensive and inclusive recruitment process that delivered a diverse slate of potential candidates from within collegiate athletics, professional sports, media, government, and more. “Tony Petitti is a great fit with the Big Ten,” said Len Perna, chairman and CEO of TurnkeyZRG. “On top of that, another way to look at Tony’s hire is holistically across college athletics, meaning that Tony is a key puzzle piece on the macro team: Charlie Baker, Greg Sankey, etc. That macro team has to figure out a bunch of big, vexing, complex issues in college athletics. Tony’s experience is complimentary and additive to the other key players on THAT macro team. That’s not by accident,” he said.

Collectively, the members of TurnkeyZRG have placed coaches and athletics directors at many PAC-12 universities, including Arizona, Cal, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington State. Late last year, TurnkeyZRG helped the ACC hire its next commissioner, James J. Phillips, the Combe Family vice president for athletics and recreation at Northwestern University. TurnkeyZRG spoke with stakeholders across the ACC in developing the job description, and assembled a diverse array of candidates across sports, education, business, and government.

Len Perna is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Turnkey. He has 30-plus years’ experience in the sports and entertainment industry, with senior-level management experience in sales, event marketing and management, sponsorships, venue feasibility and development, facility operations, licensing, and legal affairs. Since founding Turnkey, Mr. Perna has managed over 1,400 executive searches.

