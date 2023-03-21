JDG Associates Seeks CFO for Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board

March 21, 2023 – Rockville, MD-based executive search firm JDG Associates has been enlisted to help find a chief financial officer for the Washington, D.C.-based Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB), which manages the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), a retirement plan available to federal employees and members of the armed services.

FRTIB’s chief financial officer serves as an expert and provides senior-level leadership on financial issues, with responsibility for financial policies and fiscal guidance within the agency and for the TSP, said JDG Associates. This leader is charged with exercising effective control over the financial resources of the agency and the Thrift Savings Fund. He or she must ensure that the financial policies and procedures, as authorized by the executive director and chief operating officer, are followed within the agency.

The CFO functions as a key advisor to the executive director, chief operating officer, and other senior officials on financial management strategies, fiscal controls, and processes, said the search firm. This leader oversees and manages the development of state-of-the-art integrated financial planning and reporting for the agency and TSP.

The role also requires oversight of the formulation and implementation of FRTIB’s budget. Through close collaboration with other senior agency officials, the CFO monitors all aspects of the budget process, including budget formulation, presentation, justification, execution, and compliance. This leader also develops and administers strategic budgetary planning models to measure and project performance in accordance with policy objectives, with emphasis on cost control.

Key Qualifications

This is a resume-based application, said JDG Associates. Candidates must demonstrate, within the resume, evidence of progressively responsible leadership experience that is directly related to the skills and abilities outlined in the major duties, executive core qualifications (ECQs), and mandatory technical qualifications (MTQs). Resumes must not exceed five pages.

Among the executive core qualifications, candidates must have the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals, said the search firm. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment. Competencies include creativity and innovation, external awareness, flexibility, resilience, strategic thinking, and vision.

Another core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization’s vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts. Competencies include conflict management, leveraging diversity, developing others, and team building.

Being results driven is also essential. “This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations,” said JDG Associates. “Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.” U.S. citizenship is required.

Founded in 1986, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board is an independent federal agency. “The FRTIB helps federal employees and members of the uniformed services retire with dignity by providing benefits similar to private sector 401(k) plans,” said the agency. “The TSP is widely considered to be one of the best retirement plans in the world and a model for defined contribution plans.” The TSP is one of the world’s largest defined contribution plans, managing over $480 billion for more than 5 million participants located in every time zone around the world.

Respected Search Consultants

JDG Associates has been providing executive recruitment services to Fortune 1000 corporations, associations and non-profits, federal, state, and local governments, research and consulting firms, and defense contractors since 1973. The firm’s research-intensive process and personal approach have resulted in more than 4,000 senior-level searches across a broad spectrum of industries and disciplines in the Washington, D.C. region and nationally.

Darren DeGioia serves as president of JDG. He conducts senior-level search assignments for research and consulting organizations as well as the public sector. His areas of expertise include information technology, accounting and finance, the quantitative sciences, operations / general management, marketing, and communications. Prior to joining JDG, Mr. DeGioia spent four years in the hospitality industry with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Sheraton Hotels.

