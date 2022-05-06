IMSA Search Expands Into Singapore

May 6, 2022 – Coming out of a global pandemic, executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters, and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas.

Executive search network IMSA Search Global Partners recently expanded into Singapore with the addition of Achieve Group as IMSA Singapore and Achieve CEO Joshua Yim as IMSA Singapore managing partner. “Singapore represents significant growth opportunity for IMSA Search; we are thrilled to welcome IMSA Singapore as the most recent addition to our firm,” said Monika Ciesielska, president of the IMSA network. “With offices in Singapore and Malaysia, Joshua Yim and his team bring expertise, experience, an extensive network, and an approach that will enable us to better serve our clients in this growing region and around the world.”

Founded in 1990, Achieve Group is a talent acquisition firm that has placed more than 40,000 people in positions across industries in Singapore, the Asia-Pacific, and globally. Achieve’s services include: executive search, search and selection, managed services, outplacement, and short-term staff hiring. With 57 executive search professionals in offices in Singapore and Malaysia, Achieve specializes in: industry (manufacturing, semiconductor, construction), IT/media/communication, financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, as well as oil and gas, energy, marine, and commodities and trading.

According to Mr. Yim: “Companies willing to pay a premium to attract talent with the specific skills they need are successfully building their talent pipelines, positioning themselves for future growth and leadership.” When asked what his team enjoys most about executive search, Mr. Yim said: “Shaping careers, impacting lives, one person at a time – this is our mission and what we enjoy most. The fulfillment that comes with being a part of our clients’ and candidates’ success is immeasurable and memorable.”

Moving Past COVID-19

Around the globe, many economies are recovering and showing strength. Over the next year, consumers are expecting stronger job prospects, according to The Conference Board. From the U.S. to Europe to Asia, economies are improving faster than expected. In a new report from IMSA Search, its recruiting professionals say they are experiencing an acceleration in their business. In some cases, there is a great demand to fill roles that were vacated during the pandemic. “We have one client who cut 60 percent of their 3,000-person workforce,” said Phillip Price, a partner with IMSA U.K. “As the market picks up, they are trying to re-hire as many of their old customer-facing employees as possible.” That boomerang effect is evident across companies in Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

“Recently, a woman approached me in a café asking if I remembered her,” Mr. Yim said. “She shared that I had changed her life! She recounted that I had placed her in a contract accounting position at a multi-national corporation more than 20 years ago. After her contract ended, the client, impressed by her capabilities, retained her as a permanent employee. She rose through the ranks and is currently holding a very high-ranking financial comptroller position in a major multi-national corporation. That encounter was an exhilarating and fulfilling experience and an example of why I find my work so meaningful.”

Singapore Market

Singapore sits at the crossroads of the world’s largest and fastest growing region straddling China, India, and the ASEAN countries. A modern cosmopolitan city with a strong reputation as a major player in the global economic map, Singapore is a regional hub to large U.S. and European multinational corporations as well as headquarters to numerous growing enterprises in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sectors.

IMSA Search Global Partners is an international executive search network with 22 member countries and over 50 offices across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Members of the IMSA International Executive Search network are all boutique search firms.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media