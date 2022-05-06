CohenTaylor Seeks CEO for Planned Parenthood North Central States

May 6, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN-based CohenTaylor Executive Search Services has been enlisted to find the next chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States (PPNCS). “The CEO is responsible for creating and driving the success of the organization’s strategic objectives and mission to: ‘affirm the human right to reproductive health and freedom,’” said the search firm. “Representing one of the nation’s largest Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) affiliates, the CEO of PPNCS is expected to be a respected federation leader, serving in key leadership roles that advance the strategies of PPFA and PPNCS.”

Under the supervision of the Planned Parenthood North Central States board of directors, the CEO provides and advocates for high-quality reproductive healthcare and education across the five-state region of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska and is responsible for overseeing its two operating ancillary organizations, along with six other ancillary entities that in combination account for $100 million of assets and $70 million of annual operating revenues.

The CEO will lead a team of eight direct reports, including general counsel/chief compliance officer; chief medical officer; chief operations officer; chief financial officer; EVP external affairs; EVP and chief development officer; VP, diversity equity, and inclusion; and director of corporate, executive, and board affairs. The total staff size is over 500 across the five-state region.

The CEO’s Duties

The responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to: management and leadership, communication and development, financial acumen and compliance, and cultural steward, said CohenTaylor.

PPNCS’s next CEO will be expected to provide inspirational, visionary leadership to a highly capable staff located throughout the five-state region; oversee an operationally complex organization encompassing healthcare finance and delivery, advocacy, education, philanthropy, and supporting functions; and set a vision for the organization that responds to a challenging external environment, public policy challenges, and ongoing changes in the healthcare industry.

The new leader will act as chief spokesperson for PPNCS, advocating for the organization, its mission, and its programs by building support across all stakeholder groups, said CohenTaylor. As the leading face and voice of PPNCS, the individual must work to increase public awareness and visibility of the organization’s mission and work.

The leader will also be charged with ensuring the long-term financial health and sustainability of PPNCS and overseeing the creation and implementation of the organization’s financial and business plans, among other duties.

Key Qualifications

The ideal candidate should be a dynamic, charismatic, cultural steward, and visionary executive leader, said CohenTaylor. The individual must bring exceptional strategic, operational, financial, programmatic, development, public policy, interpersonal and communication skills. The next CEO must be passionate about the mission of Planned Parenthood and the provision of high-quality reproductive healthcare for all.

A graduate degree is preferred (MBA, MPA, MPH, JD, MHA, MD) in a field relevant to the work of PPNCS. Candidates should have a minimum of 15 years relevant leadership experience in a healthcare or related setting. Significant non-profit experience is preferred.

Based in St. Paul, MN, Planned Parenthood North Central States and its subsidiary organizations provide, promote, and protect reproductive and sexual health through high quality care, education, and advocacy. PPNCS provides healthcare to more than 100,000 people each year, delivering services at 30 health centers, through its PP Direct app, and via its direct-to-consumer telehealth platform, PPConnect. Each year, PPNCS reaches more than 55,000 people in the region through comprehensive sex education programs for parents, teens, and families. To protect the care and education mission, PPNCS also engages in fierce advocacy through a grassroots network of nearly 400,000 supporters.

Non-Profit Recruiters

CohenTaylor Executive Search Services is a boutique executive search firm dedicated to non-profit and public sector organizations. Founded by Chris Cohen and Don Taylor, the firm has conducted hundreds of leadership searches, locally and nationally, in multiple sectors. Its clients include Second Harvest Heartland, Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, First Avenue Productions, Healthy Building Network, Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota and Community Action Partnership of Ramsey & Washington Counties, among others.

Ms. Cohen has been in the search industry since 1996 and has built a reputation for serving national clients in the public, non-profit, and for-profit sectors. Within these sectors, she has worked on all disciplines and has helped national and local organizations to attract and recruit top talent.

Mr. Taylor is currently in a special counsel role with the firm, providing limited consultation in new business development while acting as the firm’s representative in efforts with the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP/Minnesota Chapter) and Minnesota Private College Fund (MPCF). For 35 years, Mr. Taylor’s leadership roles focused on non-profit fund development, including strategy, planning, execution, and evaluation of comprehensive programs in human services, education, and healthcare.

Related: CohenTaylor Executive Search Seeks Executive Director for Regions Hospital Foundation in Minnesota

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media