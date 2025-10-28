HTP Group Expands in Spain

October 28, 2025 – HTP Group has expanded with the addition of Meritxell Galbas as partner in Spain. “Meritxell’s extensive experience in executive leadership, technology-driven transformation, and business growth makes her a strong addition to HTP Group,” said Ineke Arts and Raffaele Jacovelli, managing directors of HTP Group. “Her expertise will support our clients in Spain and across the EMEA region in navigating complex challenges and achieving strategic goals driven by the transformation enabled by the AI adoption. Her appointment reinforces HTP Group’s commitment to expanding its presence in Spain and bringing clients local access to senior expertise in technology and financial services.”

Ms. Galbas is a technology and business executive with over 25 years of international experience scaling IT services, driving cloud and AI adoption, and leading digital transformation for financial services across EMEA. She has held senior roles at PwC, Accenture, Roland Berger, IBM, and Indra (Minsait), as well as entrepreneurial ventures as CEO, CTO, and board member in FinTechs and startups.

At Hightech Partners, the technology focused subsidiary of the group, Ms. Galbas will apply her experience as a senior executive to the executive search profession and leadership advisory practice. Having personally led large sales organizations, negotiated complex IT service contracts, and driven transformations in regulated industries, she brings a unique perspective to helping clients secure the right leaders. She focuses on executive search, interim management, and leadership assessment, connecting organizations with candidates who combine strategic vision, executional drive, and cultural fit.

“I’m truly excited to join HTP Group as a partner,” said Ms. Galbas. “This role allows me to leverage my experience in technology and business leadership to help organizations attract the right leaders to drive transformation and growth.”

HTP Group is a European executive search and leadership advisory organization, born from three specialized firms: Hightech Partners, focused on digital executive search and leadership consulting; Hoffman & Associates, a generalist executive search and interim management firm; and Ataya & Partners, a search firm focused on cybersecurity and digital governance. With offices in Brussels, Frankfurt, Geneva, Milan, Paris and Rotterdam, and a network of local partners, HTP Group operates across Europe.

Recent Partnership

HTP Group recently became a collaborating firm of Andersen Consulting, a global consulting organization. This collaboration enhances HTP Group’s ability to deliver comprehensive executive search, leadership consulting, and digital governance services to organizations navigating complex transformation challenges across a broader footprint, the firm noted.

Related: HTP Group Launches Leadership Consulting Practice

As a collaborating firm, HTP Group brings to Andersen Consulting four decades of expertise in talent acquisition, leadership development, and digital governance, strengthening the human capital practice. In turn, this collaboration expands the firm’s geographic reach and enables them to offer integrated solutions, combining executive search, leadership advisory, assessment, and cybersecurity, to a wider global client base.

Mr. Jacovelli and Ms. Arts said: “Organizations undergoing change require leadership that can keep pace with innovation while maintaining strategic clarity. We provide customized solutions that go beyond recruitment, including executive assessment and advisory support. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to contribute to a broader platform focused on delivering high-impact results for clients facing complex transformation challenges across all sectors and industries.”

The Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms

Hunt Scanlon Media proudly presents the Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms.

This comprehensive online directory is your definitive resource for finding the best executive search firms to serve your talent needs.

Our guide is meticulously curated to connect you with leading firms that specialize in various industries and functions, ensuring you find the perfect match for your executive recruitment needs.

“HTP Group brings a unique blend of executive search, leadership advisory, and cybersecurity capabilities that deepens our ability to support clients navigating change,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen Consulting.

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. It integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Related: Hightech Partners Expands Senior Staff

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media