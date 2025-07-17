HTP Group Launches Leadership Consulting Practice

July 17, 2025 – Hightech Partners (HTP Group) has launched its enhanced leadership consulting practice. This expanded offering equips organizations to address urgent leadership challenges, improve team dynamics, and prepare for digital and AI-driven change through tailored, high-impact solutions. “Today’s leadership challenges demand more than experience, they require insight, agility, and cohesive teams ready to adapt and innovate,” said Raffaele Jacovelli, managing partner at HTP Group. “Our expanded leadership consulting practice is designed to meet these needs head-on, combining deep assessment expertise with pragmatic solutions that drive lasting impact.”

“AI readiness is fundamentally a leadership challenge,” said Marc Herlant, partner at HTP Group. “Our framework helps clients navigate the complex balance between rapid adoption, ethical governance, and talent transformation, ensuring technology serves strategic goals responsibly.”

With four decades of experience in human capital and leadership development, HTP Group leverages deep industry insight and operational expertise to create practical, measurable outcomes for leaders and teams across Europe.

To address the most pressing leadership and organizational challenges, HTP Group now offers four core solutions designed to diagnose needs, develop talent, and accelerate transformation:

Birkman Leadership Assessment

“Organizations frequently struggle with leadership blind spots, misaligned motivations, inconsistent communication styles, and unclear development paths, that limit executive effectiveness and hinder succession readiness,” Mr. Jacovelli said. “HTP Group’s Birkman leadership assessment delivers scientifically validated insights into individual behaviors and drivers, enabling personalized development plans. As Europe’s largest team of Birkman-certified consultants, we combine psychometric precision with strategic coaching to unlock leadership potential and build stronger talent pipelines.”

High Performing Teams Program

Many leadership teams underperform due to fragmented collaboration, unclear purpose, and a lack of psychological safety, according to Mr. Jacovelli. “These gaps threaten strategic alignment and agility in rapidly changing markets,” he said. “Our high performing teams program uses evidence-based workshops to cultivate trust, clarity, and shared commitment. Rooted in the Birkman methodology, this program transforms group dynamics and embeds the culture necessary for sustained high performance. HTP Group’s extensive experience across sectors ensures teams develop resilience and unity when it matters most.”

AI Readiness Assessment and Transformation

Mr. Jacovelli also noted that the rush to implement AI often overlooks critical organizational challenges, cultural resistance, skill shortages, and governance risks, that can derail digital initiatives. “Our proprietary AI readiness assessment diagnoses an organization’s maturity across culture, mindset, skills, and processes,” he said. “With HTP Group’s leadership expertise, clients receive a clear roadmap to embed AI responsibly, balancing innovation with ethics, governance, and talent development. This approach equips leadership teams to lead digital transformation confidently and sustainably.”

Digital Profiles Assessment

“Rapid digital evolution creates urgent talent gaps, with organizations struggling to identify skill deficits and redeploy talent effectively,” Mr. Jacovelli said. “Our digital profiles assessment benchmarks individual and team capabilities against current and future digital role requirements. This tool empowers organizations to design focused reskilling strategies and unlock internal talent, ensuring business agility in a shifting landscape.

Hightech Partners specializes in digital transformation. The firm leverages forward-looking methods such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence into the executive search process to help companies embrace new ways of working. HTP has offices in Brussels and Geneva, Switzerland with local partners across the major regions of Europe. The firm also founded ITP Worldwide, an alliance of specialized search and consulting firms in the technology industry in the U.S. and Asia.

HTP Group has offices in Brussels, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Milan, Paris, Pisa, Oslo, Rotterdam, and local partners situated across the major regions of Europe. In 2023, Hightech Partners (HTP), Hoffman & Associates, and Ataya & Partners joined forces under the name HTP Group Holding.

Hoffman & Associates is an executive search, interim management, and leadership advisor, with over 35 years of serving clients, across all sectors and functions. Ataya & Partners is an advisory firm delivering digital governance and support to its clients. Those services include the revamp of the CIO function and digital management activities, the revamp of the CISO function and the implementation of cybersecurity support and CISO as-a-service activities, compliance and digital skills management.

“In the next 10 years we will witness more changes in the world than we’ve faced over the past 100 years,” said Mr. Vermeiren and Mr. Jacovelli. “In this context the traditional approach to identify and develop leaders able to ride the wave of changes seems no longer effective. A more holistic approach is required, aiming at understanding how those changes may impact businesses and make them future ready. Our conviction is that, regardless of the level of automation and aid that new technologies will provide, the future executives will play an even more central role in the success of businesses, where lateral-thinking, adaptability, ability to discern, compassion, motivating and engaging teams will be key differentiators.”

