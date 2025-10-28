ADK Consulting & Executive Search Recruits CFO for the Port of Seattle

October 28, 2025 – ADK Consulting & Executive Search has helped to recruit Chris Wimsatt as the new CFO of the Port of Seattle. Rod Dinger led the assignment. “The Port of Seattle’s success as an economic engine and job creator is tied directly to our financial management,” said Port of Seattle executive director Steve Metruck. “Chris’s experience in aviation, general purpose government, and the private sector is the kind of background we need to manage the complexities of our industries and facilities. With our top-notch finance team and Chris’s leadership, the Port will continue to steward public dollars, expand opportunities for local businesses and communities, and make investments that will prepare our port for the future.”

Mr. Wimsatt brings a wealth of experience in executive financial and operational leadership. He most recently served as assistant director of airports for the Sacramento County Airport System, providing oversight of all five divisions of the Department of Airports: Finance & administration, commercial development, operations, maintenance, and planning & development. In that role, he set the strategic direction for a premier economic asset in the region, including executive oversight of the $1.4 billion SMForward capital program.

Previously, Mr. Wimsatt had responsibility for the financial and administrative oversight of Ohio’s 4th-largest airport system as division manager and chief financial officer for Dayton International Airport. He also worked in the City of Dayton’s Office of Management and Budget as supervisory management analyst and gained experience in the private sector, having worked for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, LLC and Westminster Financial Securities. Mr. Wimsatt was named 2024 Airport Finance Professional of the Year by Airports Council International-North America and received the 2023 Public Finance Rising Star Award by The Bond Buyer.

In his new position, Mr. Wimsatt will be responsible for shaping the Port’s financial policy, safeguarding public assets, and ensuring long-term economic sustainability. As treasurer of the Port, he will provide fiduciary leadership with oversight of treasury functions and a $3 billion plus debt portfolio.

“I’m excited to join the Port of Seattle and bring my experience in the aviation industry to the Pacific Northwest,” said Mr. Wimsatt. “The Port of Seattle and its gateways are critical to the economic success of the region, and its strong financial performance brings huge benefits to the region. I look forward to joining the Port team, learning about the operations of our gateways, and supporting the long-term financial success of the Port.”

The Port of Seattle is a public agency founded in 1911 that manages the maritime and airport gateway facilities for the Seattle region in Washington State. It oversees the seaport operations—including container, breakbulk, auto and bulk terminals—and also owns and operates the region’s primary airport, Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

Founded in 2003, Atlantic Beach, FL-based ADK specializes exclusively in talent searches for the airport management community. The firm is led by founder and president Doug Kuelpman, who has a history of over 40 years in aviation. ADK’s services include retained executive search, interim management, organizational consulting, and leadership development.

Mr. Dinger, senior project manager, has extensive experience in the public sector. Prior to his retirement from full-time public service in 2015, he had direct oversight of six internal City of Redding divisions that included airports, solid waste, information technology, fleet, building maintenance and purchasing. Mr. Dinger had managed the city of Redding’s two airports in some capacity from 1991 until 2015. Since joining ADK in 2016, he has served as interim airport manager for five different airports (MVY, ACV, RDD, VCB and CIC). In each case, filling a temporary need while the airport operator was completing their search for a permanent airport manager. Mr. Dinger has also been the lead project manager on numerous senior executive level searches and organizational development projects.

Massachusetts Port Authority Search

ADK also recently assisted in the recruitment of Taylor Casey as chief people officer of The Massachusetts Port Authority. The assignment was led by Gale LaRoche and Christine Santiago. In this position, Ms. Casey will report to the CEO, leading the Authority’s HR efforts, overseeing talent acquisition, employee relations, DEI initiatives, workforce planning, and benefits administration. Ms. Casey has more than 15 years of experience in driving workforce strategy, organizational transformation, and talent optimization.

Most recently, she served as vice president of people and culture for Ideon, a software company that provides digital experiences in health insurance and employee benefits. In that role, she directed organizational strategy and people operations with full oversight of strategic initiatives. Ms. Casey has also served as chief people officer for Transformative Healthcare in Massachusetts and CALL9 Medical, P.C. in New York.

The Massachusetts Port Authority is an independent public authority of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, created by act of the legislature in 1956. It operates three significant business lines – Aviation, Maritime, and Real Estate – and stewards $3.4 billion in assets that safely, securely, and efficiently connect the Commonwealth and New England to the world beyond and enhance the quality of life for residents in the region.

