Herbert Mines Associates Recruits CEO for Walden Local Meat Co.

December 20, 2022 – New York-based retail and consumer focused executive search firm Herbert Mines Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Nancy Pak as the new chief executive officer of Walden Local Meat Co., a direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers meat to members’ doorsteps from farms across the Northeast.

“As a founder, searching for a new CEO can be a fraught exercise, as there is a desire to find someone who will both protect the company’s values and culture, while also pushing us to grow in new ways,” said Charley Cummings, board chair and founder of Walden Local Meat Co. “Walden Local has always been a very deliberately values-driven company, with a strongly collaborative culture. Nancy believes in the core ethos and impact-driven strategy of the company. After a focused search, Walden’s board and I are very excited to have her lead Walden Local’s next chapter and partner with her to continue to grow our region’s pasture-based agriculture.”

Most recently, Ms. Pak served as president of North American Ventures for Mondelēz International. She previously worked for Mondelēz International’s subsidiary Tate’s Bake Shop as CEO. Working across global consumer brands and geographies, Ms. Pak spent more than 20 years at Colgate-Palmolive, where she eventually served as vice president and general manager of Tom’s of Maine. While leading the Tom’s of Maine brand, Ms. Pak spearheaded an innovative growth plan and secured a Certified B Corp status for Tom’s of Maine.

Related: Herbert Mines Recruits Chief Merchant Officer for Merrell

“I am delighted and honored to be the new leader of Walden Local and to carry its mission and ‘local first’ business approach forward,” said Ms. Pak. “As a transformative leader in regenerative agriculture, Walden Local stands for much more than just its delicious food; it has a long-standing commitment to partner farmers in the Northeast and is a testament to how a business can have a lasting impact on its surrounding communities and the food industry. I look forward to accelerating Walden Local’s presence in households across the Northeast and championing its commitment to improving our environment.”

Serving More than 30,000 Member Families

Walden Local Meat Co. currently serves more than 30,000 member families and partners with nearly 100 local farms. It produces the highest quality supply of 100 percent grass-fed beef and other pasture-raised meat from nearby principled farms, growing local economies and creating healthier, more responsible options for communities.

Herbert Mines Associates Recruits CEO for Sprouts Farmers Market

Following a nationwide search, Herbert Mines Associates recently placed Jack L. Sinclair as the new CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market which is based in Phoenix, AZ. Amin Maredia stepped down last December to pursue other interests. President and COO Jim Nielsen and CFO Brad Lukow had been serving as interim co-CEOs while the search took place.

“We are extremely excited to have Jack Sinclair as our new chief executive officer following a thorough search and selection process by the board of directors,” said Joseph Fortunato, chairman of the board of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Jack is a proven chief executive officer with an outstanding track record in grocery and retail merchandising. On behalf of the board, we look forward to working with Jack as he leads Sprouts forward to continued success,” he said.

Established in 1978, Herbert Mines is a specialist search firm focusing on the retail, fashion and apparel, beauty, consumer products and services, hospitality, leisure, restaurant, and digital/technology industries. The firm is noted for its C-suite recruiting work and has 3,600 searches.

Brenda Malloy is the president of Herbert Mines. She brings over 40 years of experience to Herbert Mines Associates. During her career, she has authored numerous articles on retail CEO succession, omnichannel leadership, in addition to being a featured speaker at the National Retail Federation’s annual convention in New York City. Working with leading retailers at the senior most levels to assemble winning leadership teams, Ms. Malloy primarily recruits board directors, CEOs, and their direct reports for publicly traded, privately held and private equity backed companies spanning vertical specialty, lifestyle and branded retail, off-price/value, grocery, hardlines, mass, and the specialty department store sectors.

Related: Herbert Mines Fills Board Positions for The Container Store

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media