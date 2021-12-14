Coulter Partners Recruits Chief Medical Officer for Apollo Therapeutics

December 14, 2021 – Since the pandemic appeared nearly two years ago, numerous healthcare organizations and companies have turned to executive search firms to find new chief medical officers. In the era of COVID-19 it is just another burgeoning area for executive search firms. Life sciences recruiting specialist Coulter Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Sanjay Aggarwal as chief medical officer of Apollo Therapeutics, a portfolio-based biopharmaceutical company rapidly advancing transformative treatments based on breakthrough discoveries.

“Sanjay is a highly accomplished clinical leader whose experience developing promising therapeutics through to regulatory approval will be incredibly valuable to Apollo as we move our lead programs forward,” said Richard Mason, CEO of Apollo. “We are proud to have him as a leader of our newly opened Boston facility where we look forward to growing our presence in the U.S., and we thank Coulter Partners for their outstanding professional support in securing Sanjay’s appointment.”

Dr. Aggarwal joins Apollo with more than 20 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, including extensive experience in building and leading clinical development teams, as well as a track record of taking drugs through development to successful regulatory approvals. He most recently served chief medical officer at Angiocrine Bioscience, a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company. Before this, he was the architect of the Rezurock (belumosudil) Phase 2 and 3 development programs at Kadmon, leading to its FDA approval for chronic graft versus host disease. Prior to joining Kadmon, Dr. Aggarwal was global development lead for Kyprolis (carfilzomib) at Amgen, leading to its approval in multiple myeloma in the U.S., E.U. and numerous additional countries.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Aggarwal held positions of increasing responsibility in both biotech (Exelixis, Onyx Pharmaceuticals) and pharma (GSK, Novartis and Sanofi), overseeing development of early- and late-stage assets across several therapeutic areas with roles in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific. He studied mathematics and medicine to earn his medical degree from the University of Cambridge. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Clinically, he trained in internal medicine and public health and is a member of the Royal College of Physicians.

“Apollo has built an impressive pipeline of therapeutic programs based on breakthrough discoveries that hold tremendous promise across multiple disease areas,” said Dr. Aggarwal. “I look forward to advancing the lead programs into clinical investigation and working with the team to further build the company by acquiring clinical-stage assets.”

Apollo Therapeutics is a portfolio-based biopharmaceutical company rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of potentially transformative therapeutic programs based on breakthrough discoveries. Through deep relationships with world-leading scientists and inventors, the company identifies programs with strong biological hypotheses and potential to become meaningful new treatment options. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Life Sciences Focused Recruiters

Coulter Partners is a board- and senior-level global executive search specialist focused exclusively on life sciences. The firm works closely with those at the cutting edge of innovation in the industry to understand their challenges. With an extensive global network and expertise gained over 25 years in the sector, Coulter Partners have become trusted advisers on leadership in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics, health tech, CRO and services sectors. The firm also works closely with the global investor community, hiring for their own teams as well as building the boards and executive leadership teams of their portfolio companies. Its team of 95 completes over 260 assignments a year working from 14 offices across the U.K., EMEA, the U.S. and APAC.

With the integration of technology into all facets of everyday life, the life sciences and healthcare industry is hardly alone in facing technology-related issues. These take on increased importance when they impact health, disease diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, human longevity. Having the right leaders in place to sort through these complex challenges, say recruiters serving the sector, is critical — especially those with vision and transformational skills.

Bianca Coulter founded Coulter Partners in 2003 and has 25 years’ experience of board and C-level global search, building the leadership teams of early stage, mid-cap and global multinationals in over 20 countries. Through appointing leadership, Ms. Coulter channels her judgement and expertise to impact patient benefit and assist those at the cutting edge of life science to achieve their goals.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media