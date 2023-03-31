Hanold Associates Recruits SVP of HR and Diversity for New York Giants

March 31, 2023 – Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive Search has recruited Celeste Bell as senior vice president of HR and diversity for the New York Giants. The assignment was led by Jason Hanold, Lisa Yae, Ivy Arlia, and Meg McElroy. In this newly created role, Ms. Bell will lead all HR and DEI Initiatives and will be responsible for continuing to develop and implement policies, procedures, and practices that positively impact employees and lead to better business outcomes. She will develop a cohesive function that supports the team, the business, and its people, with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Ms. Bell will report directly to CEO and president John Mara and serve as a key member of the senior leadership team.

Prior to joining the Giants, Ms. Bell served as executive vice president of human resources for Deutsch NY and spent 10 years with Major League Baseball. Her experience includes programs and policies that elevate the employee experience; recruitment efforts around technology, engineering, and media; creating employee programs for the purpose of development, engagement, and retention; and establishing partnerships with forward-thinking organizations to build diverse pipelines.

The New York Giants compete in the National Football League’s NFC East Division. The organization is considered a cornerstone franchise of the league, being the fourth oldest team and operating in the country’s largest market. The team was founded as in 1925 by original owner Tim Mara. The Giants play its home games at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and is headquartered at the adjacent Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The back-office staff of the Giants totals nearly 200 full-time employees. During the football season, seasonal employees total approximately an additional 150 employees who have various gameday/event functions only.

Hanold Associates is a boutique executive search firm focused on HR and diversity and inclusion officers. Its client list is diverse across industries, geographies, and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything the firm does. Its clients include the National Football League, Zoom, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Gucci, Tom Brady’s TB12, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s, Major League Baseball, Kellogg, Apollo, Big Ten Conference, Blackstone, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Electronic Arts, Fiat-Chrysler, SC Johnson, eBay, Moderna, Hillrom, Great Place To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, ClubCorp, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Ford Motor Co., among others.

Mr. Hanold, CEO and managing partner, founded the search firm in 2010. Previously, he served as a managing director with Russell Reynolds Associates, where he led the firm’s global human resources officer practice and was a member of the board of directors and CEO practices. Before that he held talent and recruiting positions with Whirlpool, McKinsey & Company, Deloitte, and State Farm.

Related: Hanold Associates Recruits Chief People Officer for PE-Backed Cynosure

Ms. Yae is managing partner of the retail and luxury goods practice at Hanold Associates. She specializes in recruiting executive level HR leaders across industries, with a core focus on fashion, luxury brands, retail merchandise, and the broader consumer industry.

Hanold Associates Recruits Chief People and Culture Officer for Major League Baseball

Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive Search has placed Michele Meyer-Shipp as chief people and culture officer for Major League Baseball. Jason Hanold, CEO and co-managing partner of the search firm, led the assignment along with partner Keri Gavin. “Michele is an exceptional leader and an inspirational person,” said Mr. Hanold. “She will have an incredibly positive impact on Major League Baseball in this newly created role within the commissioner’s office.”

“I am very pleased that Michele is joining us to fill this vital role for Major League Baseball,” said commissioner Robert D. Manfred. “Michele’s outstanding record of accomplishment will be a valuable addition to our senior leadership team, the hiring and development of our employees, and industry initiatives. We are excited for her to get started.”

Ms. Arlia, an associate, focuses on recruiting HR and diversity, equity and inclusion leaders across industries and geographies. Prior to joining Hanold Associates, she held internships in the Chicago and Boston areas with Allstate Insurance and ESP Properties where she focused on customer relations, market research and corporate sponsorships.

Ms. McElroy is an associate with Hanold Associates and focuses on recruiting human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion leaders across multiple industries and functions. Previously, she was director of recruitment and selection for Northwestern Mutual. There, she grew from developing and expanding the organization’s campus program to recruiting full-time professionals in the financial services industry.

Related: To Improve Diversity, Recruiting Sector Must Set a New Course

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media