Recruiting Platform IGNYTE AI Launches

March 31, 2023 – IGNYTE AI, a recruiting, retention, and people development platform that uses a technology-forward approach to enhance the candidate and employee experience, has been launched by Kingsley Gate Partners.

Demand for multi-incumbency roles – including scientists, engineers, and nurses – is intensifying, leaving talent managers feeling as though they need to choose between speed and quality during the hiring process, according to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal. IGNYTE AI customers can eliminate this false choice and hire for long-term retention and performance by reaching every community through broad outreach, assessing candidates holistically from the outset, and predicting attrition before it happens, according to Umesh Ramakrishnan, CEO of IGNYTE AI and Kingsley Gate Partners.

“IGNYTE AI makes unsatisfying compromise a thing of the past,” he said. “We’re dismantling false choices, such as speed vs. quality or customization vs. scale. Every customer gets a fit-for-purpose, bespoke solution built on a platform that integrates truly excellent best-of-breed point solutions that specialize in each stage in the employee lifecycle.”

IGNYTE AI also injects humanity into recruiting in new, tech-enabled ways. Broad outreach means that historically under-served, often overlooked communities filled with relevant skills and talent become key sources for a number of mission-critical roles, parent company Kingsley Gate notes. “By moving away from sequential gating (e.g., a resume screen, followed by a recruiter screen, followed by a hiring manager screen) and embracing techniques like one-way video interviews, IGNYTE AI enables candidates to engage in the process in the modes and timeframes that work for them, and enables the revelation of a candidate’s full self much earlier in the process, thereby normalizing the expectations and reality of diversity in the talent pool,” the firm said. “Lastly, talent managers can incorporate insights secured during the interview process into learning and development and retention programs for hired candidates.”

Initially developed to serve emergency response efforts’ (e.g., natural disasters, global pandemics) HR needs, the team behind IGNYTE AI has helped hire, retain, and develop tens of thousands of employees for organizations across retail, healthcare, automotive, and other sectors. IGNYTE AI is growing rapidly, having worked with customers in the U.S., the U.K., Sweden, India, Colombia, Chile, and elsewhere.

Private Equity-Backed

Founded in 2015, Kingsley Gate Partners recruits senior leadership for private equity and venture capital portfolio businesses and Fortune 100 companies. Headquartered in New York, the firm employs consultants and recruiters with expertise in private equity, life sciences, financial services, technology, manufacturing, and professional services. Kingsley Gate has completed searches with over 1,700 clients in 33 countries.

Last year, Kingsley Gate secured an investment from Crescent Cove Advisors, a multi-asset investment firm focused on technology investments. The equity partnership is expected to fuel the search firm’s growth through global expansion and accelerate a push into talent acquisition AI-enabled software. Mr. Ramakrishnan, one of Kingsley Gate Partners’ co-founders, has been named CEO.

Kingsley Gate marked the first private equity investment for Crescent Cove and expands the firm’s capital solutions for founder-led technology companies. “As organizations are reshaped during and post-pandemic, we are excited to partner with the Kingsley Gate Partners team and support the company in redefining executive recruitment through the use of technology-driven solutions,” said Jun Hong Heng, founder and chief investment officer of Crescent Cove.

“The global executive talent management industry is large and growing, yet little has changed in how companies approach talent acquisition,” said Andrew Holmes, partner and head of private equity at Crescent Cove. “Umesh, Nancy, Buster, and the talented team at Kingsley Gate Partners are recognized leaders in developing proprietary and differentiated technologies to help its global client base improve the speed and accuracy in their hiring processes. We cannot think of a better time to make this investment given today’s global talent shortage and the premium companies place on talent acquisition. We are honored to join as partners in this exciting mission.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media