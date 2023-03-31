Bryant Group Assists Kansas Leadership Center with CEO Search

March 31, 2023 – Following a nationwide search, Dallas-based executive search and talent development firm Bryant Group has assisted in the recruitment of V. Kaye Monk-Morgan as the new president and CEO of Kansas Leadership Center (KLC). She succeeds founding president and CEO Ed O’Malley, who after 15 years of service became president and CEO of KLC’s parent organization, the Kansas Health Foundation, in August of 2022. Sally Bryant, president and CEO, and Chris Bingley, senior vice president, are spearheading the assignment. “On behalf of our board of directors, staff, partners, and clients, we are truly excited to welcome V. Kaye Monk-Morgan as the next CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center,” said David Lindstrom, board chair. “The board’s goal was to identify another strong leader who is focused on building upon our established reputation for successfully assisting communities, businesses, organizations and individuals to overcome their toughest challenges. Kaye possesses the qualifications and expertise necessary to set and maintain the highest standards for KLC success and to create a lasting impact on our state, region and beyond.”

After serving as an associate of KLC’s teaching team for three years, Dr. Monk-Morgan joined the KLC staff last April as the inaugural chief impact officer, where she has developed strategies that measure and enhance the impact of KLC and its services, as well as served on the teaching faculty. Dr. Monk-Morgan has 30 years of experience as a university administrator, educator, and advocate and was previously the vice president for strategic engagement and planning at Wichita State University. An active community servant, Dr. Monk-Morgan has served on non-profit and corporate boards at the local, state, regional and national levels, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, Emprise Bank, The Kansas African American Museum, and the Council for Opportunity in Education.

“The opportunity to shape KLC’s impact in the state of Kansas and beyond as its president and CEO is a great privilege,” said Dr. Monk-Morgan. “In my 10 months at KLC I’ve witnessed innovation, dedication and a passion for people that is infectious. A stronger, healthier, and more prosperous Kansas is a goal aligned with my values and consistent with my personal mission. I look forward to fostering even greater progress and deeper community impact.”

Based in Wichita, KS, the Kansas Leadership Center has trained thousands of people at all levels of business, government, education, nonprofit, and faith-based organizations how to lead more effectively. The organization’s work is created around the belief that great leadership creates healthier Kansas communities.

Finding Top Leadership

Bryant Group specializes in advancement, fundraising, and leadership for universities, hospitals, and other non-profits. Its services include recruiting, talent development, and leadership coaching. The organization’s higher education clients include Stanford University, Harvard University, Michigan State University, Baylor University, the University of New Mexico, and others. Its healthcare clients include UCLA Center for the Health Sciences, the Mayo Clinic in both Minnesota and Arizona, Henry Ford Health Systems, Betty Ford Center, to name just a few. Its other non-profit clients include the American Heart Association, March of Dimes in both California and New York, the J. Paul Getty Trust, and more.

Bryant Group has been selected to recruit the first associate vice president of outreach and innovation for Western Michigan University (WMU). Sarah Hempen, vice president, search is spearheading the assignment. “We are seeking a passionate, collaborative, and future-driven professional to help me lead WMU’s dynamic university advancement team to even greater success and are pleased to be partnering with Sarah Hempen and Bryant Group on this newly created position,” said Kristen DeVries, university advancement vice president and WMU Foundation executive director.

Christopher P. Bryant, co-founder and advisor of the Bryant Group, is a leader in the recruitment of advancement, development, and fundraising professionals. In 1988, he helped start what the firm describes as the country’s first executive search firm to specialize exclusively in philanthropy recruitment. Bryant Group is the successor firm, established in 2002. Now under the leadership of Ms. Bryant, the woman-owned firm focuses on advancing great leadership through executive search, leadership coaching and interim leadership services. Bryant Group has impacted more than 10,000 leaders and served more than 275 organizations.

Ms. Bryant joined the search firm in 2007. She brings 30 years of experience in advancement management, consulting, and recruiting, as well as achievements from the corporate sales arena and success in other entrepreneurial activities.

Mr. Bingley is an experienced business and university leader with 25 years of leading advancement, sales, and consulting teams. His public and private sector background helps Bryant Group clients in their career and professional growth

