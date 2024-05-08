Griffith Group Assists Habitat for Humanity Canada with CEO Search

May 8, 2024 – Toronto-based executive recruitment firm Griffith Group has placed Pedro Barata as the new president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. Jane Griffith, managing partner and founder, and Caroline McLean, partner, led the assignment. “Pedro has dedicated his entire career to driving systemic long-term improvement on key social and economic initiatives, including poverty reduction and housing policy reform,” said Riccardo Trecroce, chair of Habitat Canada’s National board of directors. “His ability to engage diverse groups and lead cross-sectoral collaborations to benefit communities in need makes him ideally suited to lead the federation as Habitat for Humanity Canada plays its part in addressing the housing crisis.”

An experienced leader with over two decades’ experience in non-profit organizations, Mr. Barata has worked in senior roles in both well-established and start-up organizations to drive innovation and policy change on a range of issues, including skills and training, affordable housing and homelessness, income security, urban planning and economic development.

Mr. Barata joins Habitat for Humanity Canada from the Future Skills Center, where he led the start-up of the national research impact center and has launched more than 200 innovation pilots in every region and sector in Canada. He was previously SVP strategy & public affairs at United Way Greater Toronto, where he oversaw $94 million in annual community investment and led multiple advocacy campaigns nationally and provincially.

“Ensuring everyone has a safe, affordable home is essential for a vision of an inclusive Canada where everyone can be at their best,” said Mr. Barata. “I am honored and excited to join Habitat for Humanity Canada and contribute to an amazing cross-country movement that is committed to tangible and lasting solutions to Canada’s housing affordability challenges.”

Reporting to the national board of directors, Mr. Barata will be responsible for the National Office, providing consistent leadership to further the achievement of the organization’s vision and values, and with supporting the board of directors in fulfilling its policy and governance function. Additionally, he will provide strategic leadership to the Canadian affiliates on a diverse range of matters including federation strategic planning; operational programs; fund and gift-in-kind development; marketing and communications; external partnerships; government relations; affiliate engagement; and the global village program. Mr. Barata will also champion and embed equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility (EDI & A), and reconciliation and indigenization, into all aspects of the organization.

Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization founded in 1976. It brings communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership and other housing solutions across Canada and around the world. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners, and 46 local Habitat affiliates working in every province and territory, it provides a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada.

Toronto-Based Recruiter

Founded by Ms. Griffith in 2021, Griffith Group is a retained executive search firm focused on senior-level recruitment for academic, not-for-profit, and broader public organizations across Canada. The firm is committed to supporting, championing, and advancing equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility. Griffith Group is 100 percent owned by Ms. Griffith, who identifies in two equity-seeking categories, and is a certified diverse supplier company, through WBE Canada. WBE Canada certifies Canadian B2B businesses that are at least 51 percent owned, managed, and controlled by women. Griffith Group is also a member of the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and a signatory of the BlackNorth Initiative, and of the federal government’s 50-30 Challenge.

Ms. Griffith, a veteran search leader, is a frequent speaker and guest lecturer on hiring practices, with a specific focus on diversity and inclusion initiatives. She has spoken at conferences across Canada and at the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto. Prior to founding Griffith Group, she was a partner and national diversity leader with three national and global search firms. She also founded Griffith Research, with clients in Australia, Dubai, Canada, and the U.S.

Ms. McLean has expertise in the executive search process, with experience supporting a breadth of clients across the non-profit, post-secondary education, and healthcare sectors. She brings nearly a decade of experience in executive search for academic, non-profit, and public institutions, advising on appointments for administrative leaders, senior-level executives, and subject matter experts across Canada, the U.K. and continental Europe.

