Furst Group Recruits President for Sisters of Charity Hospital

May 8, 2024 – Executive recruitment firm Furst Group, which serves the healthcare and insurance industries, recently assisted Catholic Health in the recruitment of Meghan Aldrich as president of Sisters of Charity Hospital and St. Joseph Campus. “Meghan’s experience as a nurse executive and operational leader will be a tremendous asset to Sisters Hospital as we continue to accelerate our strategic initiatives across Catholic Health,” said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health President and CEO. “Her leadership and clinical roles in Ambulatory Medicine, Surgery, Nursing, and Emergency Medicine, will help us continue to grow key services on Sisters’ Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses.”

“As a nurse, clinical leader, and healthcare executive, Meghan understands all facets of healthcare, from a quality, patient safety, and patient experience perspective; to supporting the needs of associates and physicians; to providing administrative oversight in acute and ambulatory care settings,” said Marty Boryszak, Catholic Health senior vice president of acute care. “Her experience combined with her passion for innovative, high quality care, will complement both the Catholic Health and Sisters leadership teams.”

A member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Ms. Aldrich brings a wealth of clinical and administrative experience to the hospital and health system. Her healthcare career spans nearly 20 years, with clinical, management, administrative, and operations experience across several medical disciplines. Much of Ms. Aldrich’s career was spent at Rochester Regional Health, where she held a number of nursing leadership and administrative positions including chief administrative officer and chief nursing officer for specialty medicine and surgery. As CNO, she was responsible for the expansion of key specialty services; the development and implementation of projects to improve access to women’s services, including a Pelvic Health Center; and the development of innovative telemedicine services; which led to favorable growth for the organization. Most recently, Ms. Aldrich served as chief operating officer for Heritage Ministries, a senior services provider with locations in New York and Pennsylvania.

With executive oversight of Sisters’ two campuses, Ms. Aldrich will work with the hospital’s management team, medical staff, and associates to advance the delivery of safe, high quality care across its inpatient, ambulatory, and primary care network. She will also partner with other Catholic Health leaders to meet system-wide strategic objectives, enhance associate recruitment and retention, and ensure the consistent and integrated delivery of services throughout the organization.

Located in Buffalo, NY, Catholic Health is a non-profit healthcare system that provides care to Western New Yorkers across a network of hospitals, primary care centers, imaging centers, and several other community ministries.

Furst Group, headquartered in Rockford, IL, partners with many of the premier healthcare organizations in the world, from providers and payers to life-science companies and private equity/venture capital firms. While Furst Group’s roots are in managed care, the firm continues to be one of the nation’s leading executive search partners to health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, post-acute, and hospice and palliative care facilities. Its work with insurers stretches back to the HMO era, yet the firm also teams with life science, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies.

Furst Group also has offices in Phoenix, AZ; Radnor, PA; San Francisco; Brentwood, TN; Chicago; Irving, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Seattle; St. Louis; and Washington, D.C.

Recent Search Work

Furst Group also recently assisted in the recruitment of Ernesto Lopez as the new president of the Denver Hospice. Mr. Lopez is an accomplished healthcare executive with over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience. Most recently he served as president and chief executive officer at Hospice of Washington County in Maryland, a community based non-profit hospice and palliative care organization. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity for a large non-profit, faith-based hospice provider that is part of the AdventHealth System, and is considered the largest Medicare provider in the country. Mr. Lopez’s healthcare experience also includes serving as chief nursing officer and chief operating officer for two different community-based hospitals within the AdventHealth Network of Central Florida.

Founded in 1978, the Denver Hospice serves more than 4,000 hospice and 1,200 palliative care patients and their families every year throughout nine Denver counties. Its interdisciplinary team of experts provide care in patients’ homes, the non-profit’s state-of-the-art inpatient care center, retirement communities, skilled nursing homes, and other locations.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media