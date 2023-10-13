Greenwich Harbor Partners Fills Senior Post for Fetch Pet Insurance

October 13, 2023 – Greenwich Harbor Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Kristen Easterday as the new controller of Fetch Pet Insurance. Ms. Easterday is a versatile leader with a diverse background and thought process. She uses an extensive data analysis as well as a collaborative team approach. Ms. Easterday was most recently the controller at Roof Maxx, a consumer-facing roofing solutions company. Before that, she had been BSC assurance managing director with BDO USA, and AVP of multichannel finance with Nationwide Insurance. Ms. Easterday has a well-rounded background with roles in finance, controllership, audit, and operations.

Fetch Pet Insurance is a tech-enabled pet wellness company with the mission of helping pet parents give their cats and dogs a longer, healthier life. They offer a comprehensive product that does not have any restrictions based on breed, age, or size. Fetch Pet Insurance is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

A recent report from Robert Half outlines what today’s company controllers do. A controller oversees an organization’s daily accounting operations, including the accounting, payroll, accounts payable and accounts receivable departments, the report explains. The controller also helps guide a company’s strategic financial decisions, and is therefore integral to the financial health of the firm. The specifics of the controller role can vary across different organizations, but fundamentally, controllers should possess a solid understanding of a company’s accounting operations and job functions.

Greenwich Harbor Partners’ principals, Carrie and Ted Pryor, have worked in industry as general managers and investors and have direct professional experience with the types of issues that face their clients. The firm’s client roster includes IBM Cloud Services, Media General, Marlin Equity Partners, DIRECTV, SpinMedia, ReelzChannel TV, and Keurig Green Mountain, among others.

Ms. Pryor has over 20 years of senior executive search experience. She has recruited board directors, CEOs and their direct reports, as well as partners for private equity firms. In addition to holding a board seat with the New York Pops, she serves as an advisory board member for Constellation Ventures. A veteran of the internet space since the early ’90s, she has deep experience in digital media, entertainment, and private equity.

Greenwich Harbor Partners recently placed seven new members of the board of advisors for Teach for America Twin Cities. The new members are: Javier Alacron, senior vice president finance in agriculture at CHS Inc.; Nina Goodheart, SVP and president, structural heart and aortic operating unit at Medtronic; Joanne Knight, VP of finance in the agricultural supply chain enterprise at Cargill; Andrew Miller, COO at the Minnesota Vikings; Joseph Oppong, consulting partner at EY; Monica Schwarm, partner at BCG; and Sherry Smith, retired CFO and EVP at Supervalu.

Mr. Pryor focuses on senior-level assignments for general management, sales, marketing, and digital transformation. He specializes in recruiting executives using his four years as CFO and CEO of a venture-backed start-up, 10 years at General Electric Capital, and 20 years in international finance and investment banking. Mr. Pryor has served on public, private, and non-profit boards, and chaired the audit committee for the NBA’s Boston Celtics. In executive recruiting, he has focused on business services, digital marketing, E-commerce, ad sales, place-based advertising, communications, and customer service for growth companies and large national brands.

Greenwich Harbor Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Aruna Hobbs, George Kollitides, Adrienne Parkmond, Robert Taylor, and Nicole Torraco as new members of the board of directors at Teach For America Connecticut.

Teach for America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to “enlist, develop, and mobilize as many as possible of our nation’s most promising future leaders to grow and strengthen the movement for educational equity and excellence.” The organization aims to accomplish this by recruiting and selecting college graduates from top universities around the U.S. to serve as teachers. The selected members, known as “corps members,” commit to teaching for at least two years in a public or public charter K–12 school in one of the 52 low-income communities that the organization serves.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media