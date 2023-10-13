WittKieffer Leading President Search for the University of Hartford

October 13, 2023 – A number of colleges and universities across the country are opening searches that, if all goes to plan, will provide high-profile leaders to take them into a new era of fundraising, digitalization, sports and, increasingly the case, globalization. Oak Brook-IL-based WittKieffer has been selected by the University of Hartford to lead in its search for its seventh president. Gregory Woodward announced his retirement after five-and-a-half years at the school’s helm. The assignment is being led by Lucy Leske, Amy Crutchfield, and Luis Bertot.

University of Hartford’s s next president is expected to lead the school and help build the community and trust through visible, effective interpersonal engagement. They will ensure the fulfillment of the University’s mission, values, and vision. The president will strategically manage its operations and resources while setting a future, innovative direction for the institution to ensure sustained success. Reporting to the board of regents, the president will have responsibility for a budget of more than $165 million.

The search firm says that the ideal candidate for the next president of University of Hartford will be an innovative, visionary leader who can inspire and unite the administration, faculty, staff and student body. They will work closely with a dedicated and supportive board and campus community. The president must possess expertise in organizational leadership and change management, effective communication, data-informed decision-making, higher education finance, external relationship-building, and a deep commitment to the school’s mission and values. Previous successful experience in fundraising is essential and a PhD or other terminal degree is preferred.

Personal Qualities

• Impeccable character, accountability, integrity, ethical behavior, honesty, forthrightness, authenticity, and humility.

• Commitment to and ability to advocate for academic excellence and student success.

• Genuine curiosity about and willingness to engage with a broad range of individuals.

• Personal courage and conviction to lead a campus through challenges.

• Motivation and dedication to institutional success.

• Outstanding relationship-building skills.

• Experience working closely and collaboratively with a governing board and establishing a partnership of mutual trust and communication.

The University of Hartford is a private university in West Hartford, CT. The university is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. The school has less than 6,000 full-time and part-time graduate and undergraduate students. The university offers 82 bachelor’s degree programs, 10 associate degrees, 28 graduate degrees, and seven certificates or diplomas.

Experienced Recruiters

WittKieffer assists hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical schools, and physician groups; biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device companies; colleges and universities, and not-for-profit community service and cultural organizations with senior administrative recruiting assignments. With more than 100 search professionals nationwide, its consultants recruit CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CNOs, physician executives, and other leaders.

Ms. Leske, senior partner, is based in Nantucket, MA. An executive recruiter since 1992 – and with WittKieffer since 1998 – Ms. Leske has supported the hiring of hundreds of administrators who are helping to shape and position their institutions for the future. During her tenure with WittKieffer, she has led a broad range of searches, including presidential, vice presidential, decanal, and provostial searches. Her areas of expertise include presidential and CEO positions; academic leadership in arts and sciences, law, engineering, education and business; finance and administration; inclusion and diversity; international leadership; and advancement and philanthropy.

Ms. Crutchfield, a senior partner based in Chicago, joined WittKieffer in 2005. She has developed a reputation for exceptional customer service, a keen eye for detail and a steady approach that guides clients through every phase of the search process. In recognition of her service to clients and candidates, Ms. Crutchfield has participated in hundreds of successful search assignments for presidents, provosts, deans, and leaders in other administrative units such as advancement, enrollment management, finance, and student affairs. She supports engagements for national research universities, comprehensive universities, and liberal arts colleges.

As an associate in WittKieffer’s education practice, Mr. Bertot brings a history of work in human resources leadership to his role. He serves as a member of the WittKieffer diversity council and works with clients and candidates to enhance diversity and inclusive excellence in leadership recruitment. Prior to joining WittKieffer, Mr. Bertot owned his own human resources consulting firm, offering a full spectrum of HR, talent and recruiting services and expertise. He closely partnered with clients’ executive teams to develop holistic people strategies, create efficiencies, solve problems and transform their workforce. Before that, Mr. Bertot was a senior human resources manager for Fortune 50 firm Comcast Universal, overseeing HR needs for four of the company’s departments.

