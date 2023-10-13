Cooper Coleman Expands Search Staff

October 13, 2023 – Chicago-based Cooper Coleman LLC has expanded with the addition of John Toolan as vice president, executive search. “Welcoming John into our firm was not a difficult choice,” said Johnny Cooper, founder and CEO. “We place exceptional value on authentically representing our clients as if we are members of their teams; centering a rich, dignified candidate experience throughout the search process, whether chosen or not; and putting in the essential work that doesn’t necessarily scale but adds untold value to our client organizations.”

“Not every executive recruiter will subscribe to these tenets—John does, and according to his previous colleagues, clients, and candidates, he consistently models these values,” Mr. Cooper said. “His experience, reputation, and deep understanding of the non-profit and higher ed sectors make him an invaluable asset to the firm, and his humor and warmth, a great compliment to the exceptional group of professionals I am proud to call my team.”

For more than 30 years, Mr. Toolan has been engaged with the non-profit sector. His initial foray into advancement during college laid the foundation for a career in the domain. “His time in advancement roles at both a large public university and a small private college enhanced his comprehensive understanding of the distinct needs of higher education,” Cooper Coleman said. “Recognizing the critical role of leadership in team building and results, John has consistently advocated for strong leadership in all his endeavors.”

Prior to joining Cooper Coleman, Mr. Toolan was vice president with Bryant Group. In this role, he was a leader engaged in new business development and bottom-line fiscal results resulting in substantial year-over-year growth. Mr. Toolan’s wide-ranging experience encompasses various leadership roles in education, healthcare, NGOs, and other non-profits. “This diverse exposure has provided him with opportunities to collaborate with some of the nation’s premier educational institutions, healthcare bodies, grant-making organizations, and emerging non-profits,” Cooper Coleman said. “As a certified diversity and inclusion recruiter, John brings a wealth of knowledge in advancement, best search practices, and new business development.”

Experienced Search Consultants

Founded in 2020, Cooper Coleman is a full-service executive search and consulting firm partnering exclusively with non-profit organizations, foundations, and research and academic institutions to drive meaningful growth. Its team moves organizations forward by placing “the right leaders in the right roles at the right time” and helps to strengthen their management and fundraising capacity to amplify their mission and impact.

Cooper Coleman Names Chief Operating Officer

Cooper Coleman LLC has appointed Tony Paskauskas, a veteran non-profit operations executive, as its chief operating officer, a new role at the firm. He will be responsible for scaling Cooper Coleman’s business operations and finance capabilities and extending its executive search and consulting capacities.

“We’ve recruited one of the most talented and exceptional operations leaders in the sector,” said Johnny Cooper, the firm’s founder and principal. “Tony’s commitment to social impact now extends far beyond the one mission he’s represented for many years, and his drive to transform our firm into a best-in-class operation positions Cooper Coleman competitively as we deliver our client organizations the most comprehensive, expectation-shattering search partnerships the social sector has never seen.”

Mr. Cooper has more than 16 years of leadership experience throughout the social sector. He partnered with his father-in-law, William B. Coleman, to establish Cooper Coleman as a firm that “prioritizes making the essential services of executive search accessible to organizations across the social sector, knowing the transformational impact having the right leaders in the right roles can have on an organization and its mission,” the firm said. Mr. Coleman has more than 25 years’ experience in retained executive search, including leading his own firm, Coleman Search Consulting LLC, for more than 10 years until its sale in 2018.

